Michael B. Jordan knows how to play the Hollywood game

Almost two decades after his career turning point as young Wallace on HBO Thread, actor Michael B. Jordan is now turning to a more multidisciplinary career. Having produced or produced the majority of the projects he’s starred in since forming his production company Outlier Society in 2016, Jordan is also set to make his directorial debut with the latest installment in the series. Creed franchise, slated for release at the end of next year.

With all of these successes comes the ability to analyze opportunities with more intent and autonomy, which is why Jordan was eager to take on the role of First Sergeant. Charles Monroe King in the next A newspaper for Jordan, directed by Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington. Based on the real-life story of former New York Times editor-in-chief Dana Canedy, the film follows Dana and Charles’s relationship from its first sparks to Charles’ deployment during the Iraq War, where he held a journal of loving ideas and advice for couples. unborn son.

Ahead of the films’ release on December 25, Jordan spoke to The Globe about what he learned working with screen titan Denzel Washington, filmmaking during the pandemic, and the importance of using his resources to open up opportunities for others.

At this point in your career you have so many opportunities ahead what initially attracted you to the role of Charles?

It was a good change from the other projects I had in progress; I couldn’t wait to slow down a bit and do something intimate and heartfelt. When this project started five years ago, I was blown away by the advice, wisdom and love Charles poured into this journal in the hope that his son would one day read it. The story between Charles and Dana was really powerful and I wanted to have a chance to help tell their story. And, of course, when Denzel takes over as director, it’s something you take seriously.

How has working with a film heavyweight like Denzel Washington enriched your experience as an actor or your understanding of acting?

Watching him and having always been captivated by the roles he took on, I was so curious about his process that all the actors have their own approach to it. To be able to see firsthand your level of preparation and to think that it is unmatched. For him to drop so many gems and so much wisdom that he learned along the way, I learned lessons from him that I will keep with me for the rest of my career.

You lead the next installment of the Creed series What did you take away from working with Denzel in terms of directing as you embark on your first feature film as a director?

He definitely took his time with me knowing that I was achieving. There was so much I learned from him along the way: the importance of being prepared; agree with not knowing everything; don’t be afraid to rely on others and ask questions; allow the people around you to do their jobs to the best of their ability; and surround yourself with people who sometimes know more than you.

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Chant Adams in a scene from A Journal for Jordan.Photos by David Lee / Sony

One of the things I liked the most about the film was the specificity of Danas’ story. How do you navigate your role as a leading man while still centering the experiences of the women in this story?

I think our experiences were one and the same. Dana is an incredibly strong, loving, powerful and intelligent woman. To have her as a resource that we could call upon on a daily basis and for her to be our North Star for advice and guidance regarding the very intimate and personal moments of the film, she lent herself to the film in a way that we really needed.

What was the most difficult aspect of working on this film?

The hardest part would certainly be shooting a movie during COVID. It’s a new process that slows things down and sometimes makes things a little less intimate than we wanted.

You’ve been working for two decades now even though Thread you sometimes have the impression that it was yesterday. What do you think of your current situation in your career?

I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but I feel like I just arrived. Being able to make decisions, move and work as I want to have a little more control over my destiny is great. I’m always hungry. But I feel like I just got out of Thread. I want to do everything not to scatter you, but to do whatever you really want to do. I feel like it’s a good time.

Having that kind of autonomy in your career also allows you to take advantage of this privilege. You were among the first major players to adopt a mandatory inclusion rider. What are you looking forward to in terms of your own work and also of changes in the industry in general?

I have been blessed. There is a lot of hard work and sacrifice that is paying off now. I’m trying to find ways to open doors for other talented people who haven’t had the race or the opportunities that I’ve had. Taking production to another level in this direction is something that is important to me. Hope you will soon see other talented people doing their jobs.

A newspaper for Jordan opens in theaters on December 25.

