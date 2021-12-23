More Nutcracker performances canceled as virus shuts down holiday shows

The New York City Ballet has canceled performances of The Nutcracker George Balanchines until December 27 after several people involved in the production tested positive for the coronavirus, in the latest sign of how the increase in cases is disrupting attempts to bring back some of the cities most beloved vacation shows.

The company hopes to resume performances on December 28 and continue the race until January 2.

While the production, one of the most popular City Ballets, was canceled at Lincoln Center, plans to fill Carnegie Hall on Tuesday night with the Allelujah Choir were canceled when Musica Sacra postponed a performance of Handels Messiah, citing the virus. Carnegie Hall announced on Wednesday that a Christmas Eve concert with the New York String Orchestra had been canceled after a small number of musicians in the orchestra tested positive. And there are no more holiday kicklines at Radio City Music Hall: The remaining performances of the Christmas Show featuring the Radio City Rockettes were canceled on Friday.

The cancellations came shortly after it was announced that some of Broadway’s biggest hits would not resume until after Christmas, forgoing one of the most lucrative times of the year amid concerns over the spread of the variant. Omicron.

It was a difficult decision to make as bringing this beloved holiday production back on stage this year for audiences in the city and beyond has been a priority for the New York City Ballet and we look forward to resuming performances this week. Next, the company’s executive director, Kathy Brown, and its artistic director, Jonathan Stafford, said in a statement.