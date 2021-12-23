Aparshakti Khurana: each actor concerned tries to reinvent himself | Bollywood

After trying several comedic roles, Aparshakti Khurana is now looking to change her image. He thinks it’s important that actors keep reinventing themselves.

He says: Not just for me, but every actor involved is trying to reinvent themselves. And since it’s my business, that’s why I’ve been able to be a part of some relevant projects over the past few years. I’m still working on it, learning every day and doing my best.

The actor is happy to be working on finding work in different genres of films now, says it’s exciting as an actor to be offered a variety of different roles. He shares these upcoming projects, including a web series and thriller Dhoka Round D Corner with R Madhavan.

Speaking of new opportunities, says the Helmet (2020) actor, I’m delighted that such exciting projects have come to fruition. Working with talented people is always an opportunity to learn. For an actor, it’s gratifying when filmmakers see you beyond a certain image and offer you roles you’ve never played before.

Khurana admits that he is consciously stepping away from roles he has played in the past and is happy that different roles have come to his way. You need to choose a variety of pieces consciously so that people don’t box you up or stereotype you. Since I started making films, it’s very strange that people only see me doing comedy. Before, when I was doing theater, people could only see me in dark characters. I’m happy to say that my next two projects put me in intense, dark roles that are totally different from the movies and roles I’ve played before. Now viewers will see the other side of me. I hope that the public will accept me in other spaces as they did in comedy, he signs.