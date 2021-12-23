Entertainment
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch Oscars?
[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Read at your own risk.]
Peter 3? More like Oscar contender 1. Andrew Garfield reprized his role as Peter Parker in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) and its sequel in 2014 in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.
Although the “Tic, Tic … Boom!” »Star refuse time and again he was in the movie, his comeback on the big screen alongside that of Tobey Maguire – who portrayed the famous web-slinger in Sam raimithe beloved trilogy of the 2000s – was the culmination of the action-packed film, which also saw the return of several villains from the duo’s five combined films and may have just ended Tom hollandas the titular superhero. Garfield wasted not a minute of his screen time on the multiversal adventure, making every moment count after missing a film from his own trilogy when Sony canceled its franchise in 2015 to bring a new Spidey into the MCU. Well aware of this, the “No Way Home” team gave Garfield’s Peter Parker the closure he was hilariously and emotionally lacking. Fans were delighted with his performance, which revealed his range as an actor and really allowed him to show off his acting skills.
SEE Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Actor Who Was Nominated For An Oscar
Garfield’s stage flight tour – especially during the third act battle streak which has fans call for a third movie “Amazing Spider-Man” and reassess his original mandate – that’s why he can get a bigger boost from the superhero movie Oscars campaign, if such a thing exists, than his co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who has reprized his role as Doctor Strange and is the person responsible for everyone brought into the MCU from other universes. The two are currently doing very well in the odds of winning the Oscar for Best Actor and are strong enough to win without Spidey’s help.
Cumberbatch, who plays in Jane campionWestern 1920s “The Power of the Dog”, opposite Jesse plemons and Kirsten dunst (from Mary Jane Watson to Peter Parker from Maguire), is in second place with a rating of 4/1 in Gold Derby Combined Odds. With four Experts predicting him to win, he only hangs out Will smith of “King Richard”, which has 17/5 chances and 18 experts and eight editors convinced that he will triumph. Cumberbatch gives a solid performance and has been seen as a lock on a nomination for months now. But Garfield is on his heels after rising rapidly in the odds after the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “Tic, Tic … Boom!” in November. Garfield plays the end Jonathan larson in the dormant shot and is now in third place with an 11/2 odds and three pundits and an editor predicting him to win after apparently becoming a fan favorite overnight. The two men killed him on the critics award circuit too much.
But this is hardly surprising. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, as the rest of the MCU, is littered with acting talent. In addition to Cumberbatch and Garfield, both former nominees for Best Actor, the film also stars Oscar winners. Marisa Tomei and Jamie foxx, as well as Oscar nominees Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Tom hardy (the last of which appears in a cameo during the mid-credits scene). So maybe Garfield’s involvement in the film after months of denying his involvement isn’t the least surprising thing about the film; rather, it is that the film features two actors who could be nominated for Best Actor for their work in other films.
