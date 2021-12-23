Hollywood has fallen out of favor in China because of its distorted values ​​and competition from Asian films, not politics

Chloe Zhao attends the ‘Eternals’ photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo: VCG

Hollywood falling out of favor in the Chinese film market is mainly due to its distorted values ​​of “political correctness” and the inappropriate use of Chinese elements in their films, and its dominance in the world is threatened by high-profile films. quality from other countries, including South Korea. and India. The world’s largest film market is not driven by politics, but the quality of films and the tastes of audiences.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday that the cooling of the romance between the Hollywood and Chinese film market is mainly due to the impact of the Chinese government, but that is totally untrue. The fact that The Matrix Resurrections will be released on the Chinese mainland on January 14, 2022, refutes this interpretation.

China hasn’t refused to give Hollywood opportunities, but it’s just that Hollywood shot itself in the foot by making a lot of films with problematic values ​​in order to seek “political correctness”.

Take Eternals for example, one scene sees a black gay superhero kneel down and burst into tears after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. If this movie had been released in mainland China, one can only imagine what it would be like. Chinese moviegoers’ reaction to this outrageous scene, especially in the midst of China’s National Memorial Day, a day of remembrance that honors the 300,000 victims of the infamous Nanjing Massacre during World War II. If such a massacre had taken place in the United States, what would Americans think of the film?

Eternals takes twisted Hollywood “political correctness” to its extreme.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood films in recent years have led to a different kind of doomed outcome in the Chinese film market as studios rushed to add many Chinese elements to films to attract moviegoers, but failed because they didn’t really understand Chinese history or culture and therefore didn’t implement them correctly.

Disney’s live-action movie Mulan is one of the most reprehensible failed works in China. Its poor performance in the Chinese film market proves that trying to make Chinese history without really understanding Chinese culture cannot win the hearts of Chinese audiences. Then you have Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a supposedly eye-catching “Asian superhero” story that’s actually full of stereotypes about China.

Chinese audiences don’t want such biased works shown in their home country. Should the Chinese Film Authority allow these films to enter just because they are Marvel films?

Another factor is a decline in quality.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame was a smash hit in China, but Wonder Women 1984 only grossed 167 million yuan ($ 26 million) on the mainland in 2020. Although the outbreak of the pandemic may be the One of the reasons for bad box office, poor movie quality is the main factor behind its poor performance.

It seems that Hollywood did not realize that it is gradually losing its edge when you consider high quality films from Asia, such as blockbuster films from South Korea and India. Films from neighboring countries find it much easier to gain empathy among Chinese audiences.

Since the film market also follows the law of survival of the fittest, it makes sense that China has the right to choose the films that best suit the tastes of Chinese audiences.

Politics is not the most important factor in any film market, but rather good quality movies and the correct values ​​that match the tastes of the audience. If Hollywood continues to create works to adhere to the concept of “political correctness” or to make tedious sequels featuring western fictional superheroes without any innovation, it will eventually be abandoned by the global market, especially the movie market. Chinese film one day.