Entertainment
Hollywood has fallen out of favor in China because of its distorted values and competition from Asian films, not politics
Chloe Zhao attends the ‘Eternals’ photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo: VCG
Hollywood falling out of favor in the Chinese film market is mainly due to its distorted values of “political correctness” and the inappropriate use of Chinese elements in their films, and its dominance in the world is threatened by high-profile films. quality from other countries, including South Korea. and India. The world’s largest film market is not driven by politics, but the quality of films and the tastes of audiences.
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday that the cooling of the romance between the Hollywood and Chinese film market is mainly due to the impact of the Chinese government, but that is totally untrue. The fact that The Matrix Resurrections will be released on the Chinese mainland on January 14, 2022, refutes this interpretation.
China hasn’t refused to give Hollywood opportunities, but it’s just that Hollywood shot itself in the foot by making a lot of films with problematic values in order to seek “political correctness”.
Take Eternals for example, one scene sees a black gay superhero kneel down and burst into tears after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. If this movie had been released in mainland China, one can only imagine what it would be like. Chinese moviegoers’ reaction to this outrageous scene, especially in the midst of China’s National Memorial Day, a day of remembrance that honors the 300,000 victims of the infamous Nanjing Massacre during World War II. If such a massacre had taken place in the United States, what would Americans think of the film?
Eternals takes twisted Hollywood “political correctness” to its extreme.
Meanwhile, many Hollywood films in recent years have led to a different kind of doomed outcome in the Chinese film market as studios rushed to add many Chinese elements to films to attract moviegoers, but failed because they didn’t really understand Chinese history or culture and therefore didn’t implement them correctly.
Disney’s live-action movie Mulan is one of the most reprehensible failed works in China. Its poor performance in the Chinese film market proves that trying to make Chinese history without really understanding Chinese culture cannot win the hearts of Chinese audiences. Then you have Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a supposedly eye-catching “Asian superhero” story that’s actually full of stereotypes about China.
Chinese audiences don’t want such biased works shown in their home country. Should the Chinese Film Authority allow these films to enter just because they are Marvel films?
Another factor is a decline in quality.
In 2019, Avengers: Endgame was a smash hit in China, but Wonder Women 1984 only grossed 167 million yuan ($ 26 million) on the mainland in 2020. Although the outbreak of the pandemic may be the One of the reasons for bad box office, poor movie quality is the main factor behind its poor performance.
It seems that Hollywood did not realize that it is gradually losing its edge when you consider high quality films from Asia, such as blockbuster films from South Korea and India. Films from neighboring countries find it much easier to gain empathy among Chinese audiences.
Since the film market also follows the law of survival of the fittest, it makes sense that China has the right to choose the films that best suit the tastes of Chinese audiences.
Politics is not the most important factor in any film market, but rather good quality movies and the correct values that match the tastes of the audience. If Hollywood continues to create works to adhere to the concept of “political correctness” or to make tedious sequels featuring western fictional superheroes without any innovation, it will eventually be abandoned by the global market, especially the movie market. Chinese film one day.
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202112/1243212.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]