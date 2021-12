Sing 2 Review: Take the show on the road

There was a karaoke charm in the first Sing, a cartoon about a parade of fans Ash the Porcupine (Scarlett Johansson), Rosita the Sow (Reese Witherspoon), Meena the Elephant (Tori Kelly) and Johnny the gorilla (Taron Egerton) who put on a show to save the bankrupt theater of their small towns. No more. Sing 2, a gripping sequel from returning director Garth Jennings, opens with the cast attempting to impress a talent scout with the sort of ramshackle ditty that won fans over in the original. But when the scout (Chelsea Peretti) sniffs that a bunch of rabbits screaming Lets Go Crazy on electric guitars is just a cute little show, an offended Buster (the owner of the theater, played by Matthew McConaughey) and his company set off to conquer Redshore City, the animal worlds of Las Vegas. (We can sense that Illumination, the studio behind the franchise, is itself increasingly unhappy that the only golden little men on its shelves are the billion dollar Minions.)

The rest is all glitter and heartless. With money from a media mogul, Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), and with a Suge Knight-esque wolf threatening his minions with defenestration, Buster stages a mega-musical show that intersects with Cirque du Sun with the old Pigs in Space sketch on The Muppets Show.

There’s also a scattered plot that involves ziplines, arrogant choreographers, disgruntled construction workers, and a self-centered yak. At least the covers still have some pep. A Coldplay belt gorilla, a slug hits Drake, and in what passes for emotional climax Bono sings one of his own classics as a reclusive lion rock star who in this parallel universe wrote the one of U2’s biggest hits. Sing 2

Rated PG, for those who are afraid of the big bad wolf. Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes. In theaters.

