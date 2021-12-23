‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Could See Big Hollywood Salary Bonus

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world.

Instant box office success also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose energetic, cheerful and youthful role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man gives the comic book epic its zip and heart. , in the first rows. Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, raising $ 260 million in the United States over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting well with $ 328 million domestically and $ 750 million worldwide, a stunning result that is only more impressive considering the Omicron variant at rapid spread of COVID-19. At this rate, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be the first film of the pandemic era to exceed $ 1 billion worldwide.

What does this mean for the man who currently wears Spidey’s red and blue spandex? As for his future career in Hollywood, there are at least two guarantees: bigger roles and more money. However, climbing even higher on List A will depend heavily on the type of roles he seeks.

Before Holland became a household name, he signed a multi-picture deal to play the role of Spider-Man and appear in other Marvel mash-ups like “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. After three standalone blockbusters and his newly negotiated deal, Holland can now enjoy the box office triumphs of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($ 880 million worldwide), “Spider-Man: Far From Home ”of 2019 ($ 1.1 billion worldwide) and the grand finale of“ No Way Home ”. As this is a newer name, it does not currently benefit from any backend deals, but will largely benefit from lucrative bonuses tied to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” box office credentials.

According to sources close to similar negotiations, the asking price by the Netherlands is expected to rise in the eight digits. Before “Spider-Man,” he was making less than a million dollars for movie roles. Now he could make between $ 2 million and $ 5 million for independent films and between $ 5 million and $ 10 million for a leading role in a traditional studio commercial film. Holland was recently considered for an ensemble role in the latest film by a leading director. And while the deal wasn’t done, he could have gotten $ 1million for a small role in a tentpole movie. Among streamers, who have more money to spend, Holland’s salary could reach $ 20 million or more. As a brand, executives may be willing to cut other expenses to get Holland on the call sheet. This is the stamp on which only a few stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Gal Gadot after the popular triumphs of “Iron Man” and “Wonder Woman”, as well as Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, have been able to capitalize on .

Additionally, Holland is drawing audiences at a time when Hollywood is desperate for a new generation of top men. The film industry suffers from an array of aging stars. Denzel Washington is 66, Tom Hanks is 65, Tom Cruise will be 60 next year, Brad Pitt is 59, Will Smith is 53 and even the relatively young Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. The rise of premium television and the migration to streaming has meant that the movie industry has struggled to field a new crop of rising stars. But Holland and “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet could help fill the void among millennials. When it comes to female stars, Zendaya, GM of Dutchman Peter Parker, is in a similar category. It also helps Holland, with her 54.7 million Instagram followers, have a mastery of social media that could be critical in a fractured media landscape and at a time when young moviegoers, who tweet a lot and TikToking, generate a disproportionate amount of ticket sales.

A valid question: How do companies justify these mind-boggling price tags? At least in traditional businesses, studios expect to make at least $ 100 million at the box office if they pay an actor $ 10 million to star in their movie. The problem these days is that few actors outside of perhaps DiCaprio, Washington, or Pitt can guarantee these results in an age when intellectual property, not actors, is the main draw. Especially in the case of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, it wasn’t the only name Holland was selling tickets. The Marvel Cinematic Universe episode was billed as a major crossover event, which leaned heavily on two decades of affection and goodwill towards past “Spider-Man” films. Even big stars such as Tom Cruise only air for audiences in certain roles – Cruise, for example, can draw a crowd to “Mission: Impossible” and should resonate with the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” but other action releases like “The Mummy” failed to ignite.

To that end, Hollywood insiders are wondering if Holland will be a box office draw outside of “Spider-Man”. Its name did little to save the 2021 dystopian thriller “Chaos Walking”, which sank at the box office amid COVID-19, weighed down by bad reviews and a young adult fan base who did not materialize. And his other projects, like Joe and Anthony Russo’s PTSD drama “Cherry” and Netflix’s southern gothic installment “The Devil All the Time,” have turned to arthouse grounds. A huge test for Holland’s big-screen prowess will be Sony’s “Uncharted,” a big-budget action adventure in which Holland plays the young fortune hunter Nathan Drake. Video game adaptations tend to be hit and miss (for every “Sonic the Hedgehog” there are a large number of “Super Mario Brothers”), so Holland’s charisma and charm will be key to filling the movie theater seats for “Uncharted”. With independent films like “Cherry” and Fred Astaire’s upcoming biopic for Sony, he’s shown that he doesn’t just want to do conventional movies or comic book shows.

Even with massive ‘No Way Home’ ticket sales, Hollywood studios need proof Holland’s name on top of a movie poster can translate into box office receipts or subscription purchases. . For every Downey Jr., Gadot or Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”), there are plenty of actors, like Daniel Radcliffe post-Harry Potter or Chris Evans following Captain America, who have struggled to extend their franchise stardom in other popular film roles.

With Spider-Man, in particular, he’s a model that has tormented leading men, like Tobey Maguire. And it wasn’t until he hung up his Spidey costume that Andrew Garfield was able to get an Oscar nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge” and some chatter for “Tick Tick… ​​Boom!”

For Holland, the world is apparently his oyster. But he has to decide what kind of career he will follow. Will he find other pleasures for the crowd that will guarantee him untold riches? Or will he embrace the indie scene and use his greater notoriety to fund passionate projects?

The choice is hers.