Carrie-Anne Moss resurrects her role as “Matrix” action hero

How did you prepare for the action sequences?

Nothing will make you want to get back in shape faster than knowing that you are going to see yourself on a giant screen. I had to train for months to get strong and fit and to learn fighting, it took a long time. It was important for me to let go of any construction in my mind that I needed to look like I had when I was 30. I find that thought makes despair as a woman, and I didn’t want any despair. I knew I wanted to look good, but I didn’t want to do a juice cleanse, I didn’t want to do all of those extreme things. I laugh because sometimes I felt so cool, I have this. Someone would take a little video, and I’d watch it and be like, Oh my God, I don’t look cool at all! I should just constantly relax that part of my brain. I continually chose to know I was going to be sufficient. I could have chosen that pressure, and I chose not to have it.

Does it feel good to be back on the bike?

I like to push, I like to do whatever I can in these movies. When I watch the first, second and third, the moments that are not mine [when its a stunt performer instead]? It hurts me. But the bike I’m on [in Resurrections] is actually too powerful for someone as inexperienced as me. I rode and thank goodness I was talented because this bike was going so fast. Instinct kicked in and I was able to stop it. Otherwise, I would have flown.

Once on set, did you feel like you were playing someone entirely new? Or was it like reuniting with an old friend?

It was like playing with a different person with [Trinity buried somewhere] in there, but can’t we all relate to that? I’m not the same person I was when I was 30. What’s wonderful about making these movies is how much the training creates the character. All this training, all this time with Keanu, everything that gets in there. It was almost like this energy was just coming through what you can’t really touch. I like it when you’ve done all that hard work, and then they call Action, and you just hope you can catch that wave. For me, too, working across from Keanu is really effortless and has a depth. It feels like connecting our souls in a way that is beyond the intellect. As an artist, I know how rare it is to have this. It was as if you could feel this other living entity that these two characters are.