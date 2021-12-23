Entertainment
Carrie-Anne Moss resurrects her role as “Matrix” action hero
Carrie-Anne Moss was 32 when she joined the pantheon of science fiction film legends. Taking her place alongside Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Moss played Trinity in The matrix (1999), defying gravity with a martial arts ballet. Supple, pale, clad in tight leather and PVC, Trinity and Keanu Reevess Neo formed two androgynous halves of a heroic whole in a man versus machine story that has become a global cultural obsession.
The success of blockbuster films spawned two immediate sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both released in 2003). Now, nearly two decades later, Moss returns to his career-defining role as Matrix resurrections, written and directed by Lana Wachowski. Arriving in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, Resurrections forced Moss, now 54, to undergo intensive training for weeks before embarking on a demanding shoot that took the cast to San Francisco and in Germany, among others.
Plus, she had to shoulder the enormous weight of the wait, it’s extremely rare for a woman over 50 to be both an action star and the romantic lead role of a big studio movie. I feel a sense of responsibility to these women who love Trinity and felt ignited by her for being genuine at this age, and not being an unreachable idea and perpetuating this myth about what it means to be a woman, the sympathetic one. , down-to-earth Moss told me in a recent video interview from his home on the East Coast. I took it with me throughout the process.
Here are edited excerpts from our conversation:
You wrote an article for The Guardian in 2016 where you mentioned having a moment of clarity once you realized you were playing tough but vulnerable women. When did you first become aware?
The return of the matrix
In The Matrix Resurrections, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves plunges back into the rabbit hole.
It happened in an acting class with a teacher, Sandy Marshall, she teaches at Meisner. She made this observation about me having strength and vulnerability. It became a powerful pivot for me to accept myself. I’ve always wanted to play characters so different from me, but when she showed it to me, it gave me permission to get into what I was doing well. Trinity arrived shortly after.
It’s a perfect way to describe Trinity. She’s obviously tough, but she has this love for Neo that brings a certain vulnerability. They are a partnership of equals.
I have always seen the [Matrix] movies like a love story. My entry into the character and into the movie has always been the love that I felt in the movie, that I felt on Trinity. I found a diary from that time a while ago at the end of the first movie where Trinity said to Neo, The Oracle Told Me I would know who the One was because I would love him. I wrote this story between Trinity and the Oracle [as part of her preparation for the role]. It was like a hidden treasure when I stumbled upon it. I had forgotten that I was keeping this diary. I was going through all my memories of that time. It was such a deep time, shooting the first three films.
What memories do you keep of this period of your life? What was it like living inside that experience, when The Matrix just exploded into popular culture?
It was a bit overwhelming at first. I remember the first time I saw The Matrix with a crowd other than Hollywood. The way people were reacting to certain lines from Trinity, it was so moving for me to feel this crowd cheering him on from the start. Once these films were over, I started to build my family. Sometimes there are dramatic moments that take hold of you. I was watching a movie that had come to me and I was holding my baby in my arms. I thought, at the end of my life, will it matter if I have another movie on my CV or will it matter if I was holding my babies? It was an easy decision. I could spend the rest of my life with a sleeping baby on my chest.
Lately you worked on television as an FBI agent in the Scandinavian crime drama Wisting, and on Jessica jones, playing Jeri Hogarth, the first openly lesbian character in a Marvel TV series.
Jessica Jones came to see me at a time when I thought I was working more consistently. My children were a little older. I loved the premise and the character. It also helped me see that I could do it, that I could go and that I could work, and that everything could coexist together. Wisting This multilingual spectacle intrigued me on several levels. I always wanted to go to Norway and Ireland, and it turned out in Norway and Ireland. I liked people. Sometimes you don’t know what brings you to a role. There are so many different things at play.
In the first Matrix films, you injured your ankle, you broke your leg, you learned to ride a motorcycle. Did you have any concerns about undertaking resurrections, knowing what the physical demands might be?
No. Making these movies was so amazing. It doesn’t happen often, so [I was excited] to start over, to be in this creative space with all these incredible artists. I flew to San Francisco for a read with Keanu and Lana and a few other people. I didn’t know anything. We hung out for a bit, I hadn’t seen Keanu for a long time. There he is sitting next to me. It was as if no time had passed.
How did you prepare for the action sequences?
Nothing will make you want to get back in shape faster than knowing that you are going to see yourself on a giant screen. I had to train for months to get strong and fit and to learn fighting, it took a long time. It was important for me to let go of any construction in my mind that I needed to look like I had when I was 30. I find that thought makes despair as a woman, and I didn’t want any despair. I knew I wanted to look good, but I didn’t want to do a juice cleanse, I didn’t want to do all of those extreme things. I laugh because sometimes I felt so cool, I have this. Someone would take a little video, and I’d watch it and be like, Oh my God, I don’t look cool at all! I should just constantly relax that part of my brain. I continually chose to know I was going to be sufficient. I could have chosen that pressure, and I chose not to have it.
Does it feel good to be back on the bike?
I like to push, I like to do whatever I can in these movies. When I watch the first, second and third, the moments that are not mine [when its a stunt performer instead]? It hurts me. But the bike I’m on [in Resurrections] is actually too powerful for someone as inexperienced as me. I rode and thank goodness I was talented because this bike was going so fast. Instinct kicked in and I was able to stop it. Otherwise, I would have flown.
Once on set, did you feel like you were playing someone entirely new? Or was it like reuniting with an old friend?
It was like playing with a different person with [Trinity buried somewhere] in there, but can’t we all relate to that? I’m not the same person I was when I was 30. What’s wonderful about making these movies is how much the training creates the character. All this training, all this time with Keanu, everything that gets in there. It was almost like this energy was just coming through what you can’t really touch. I like it when you’ve done all that hard work, and then they call Action, and you just hope you can catch that wave. For me, too, working across from Keanu is really effortless and has a depth. It feels like connecting our souls in a way that is beyond the intellect. As an artist, I know how rare it is to have this. It was as if you could feel this other living entity that these two characters are.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/22/movies/carrie-anne-moss-matrix-resurrections.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]