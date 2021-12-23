This weekend at the cinema: Dec. 24 2021 | Culture & Leisure

Matrix resurrections

R, 148 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action / science fiction. To find out if his reality is a physical or a mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. If he has learned anything, it is that this choice, although an illusion, is still the only way out or into the matrix. Neo already knows what to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and far more dangerous than ever. With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The man of kings

R, 131 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action / adventure. One man must race against time to stop the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history as they come together to prepare for a war that could annihilate millions and destroy mankind. With Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton.

A newspaper for Jordan

PG-13, 131 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Drama / romance. Deployed to Iraq, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King begins to keep a love and advice diary for his toddler son. Returning home, New York Times Editor-in-Chief Dana Canedy reflects on the story of her unlikely and heartbreaking relationship with King and her unwavering devotion to her beloved family. With Michael B. Jordan and Chant Adams and directed by Denzel Washington.

Sing 2

PG, 110 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Musical comedy. Can-do koala Buster Moon and his cast of animal stars prepare to launch a dazzling extravaganza on stage in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s only one problem he has to find and persuade the world’s loneliest rockstar to join them. What begins as Busters dreams of great success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken hearted. With Taron Egerton, Bono and Scarlett Johansson.

American Underdog

PG, 112 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Theater / sport. The inspiring true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem almost out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show. to the world the champion he already is. With Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

Spider-Man: No Path Home

PG-13, 148 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Action / adventure. Peter Parker is exposed and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help, the stakes get even more dangerous, forcing him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.

Alley of nightmares

R, 150 min. (Supreme Theater) Mystery / crime / drama. An ambitious young Carny with a knack for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words connects with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than him. With Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

West Side Story

PG-13, 156 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Music / romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony sees Maria at a high school ball in 1957 in New York. Their burgeoning romance helps fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. With Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.

Do not seek

R, 145 min. (Meadowview Theater) Comedy / disaster. Two low-level astronomers are to take a giant media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Charm

PG, 109 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Family / lively / music. The Madrigals are an amazing family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charming place called the Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift for each child except Mirabel. However, she may soon be the Madrigals’ last hope when she finds out that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.

Ghostbusters: the afterlife

PG-13, 124 min. (Supreme Theater) Fantastic / comedy. When a single mom and her two children move to a new city, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. With Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.