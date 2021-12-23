Sushmita’s breakup post for Rohman, Alia’s sweet note for Ranveer, and more





HIGHLIGHTS Ranveer Singh’s 83 is due out on December 24

Ahead of the film’s release, Alia Bhatt shared a post for the actor

Sushmita Sen shared a cryptic breakup post on The Gram Thursday was yet another busy day for the B-towners as a lot has happened today. Last night a special screening by Ranveer Singh 83 took place in Mumbai and today many stars took to their social media to share their review of the film. Many celebrities have also made the headlines of their social media posts. Wondering if maybe you missed something important? Don’t worry, we’re here to give you your daily dose of entertainment with the latest edition of Top Bollywood News. Read on … Anushka sharma is currently in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli and his daughter Vamika. The trio stayed there ahead of the Indian team’s test run against the country, spending heaps of family time together. Earlier today, Anushka took to Instagram to share a stunning view of the South African countryside. She captioned her post, “Morning like these ..” Anushka shares her morning sight Take on Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared a return photo with Rohman shawl with an enigmatic note, alluding to their breakup. Her caption read: “We started as friends, we remain friends !! The relationship lasted a long time, love remains !! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship Love you guys !! ! #duggadugga “ A special screening for 83 took place last night and the event was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. After the screening, Alia bhatt took to social media to post a message of appreciation for Ranveer Singh. Praising the actor, she wrote, “Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some kind of mix of genius shrouded in a charged feeling sprinkled with all magic. the few seconds! I already told you- your eyes have changed !!! You don’t play – you live the character! I can’t do I can’t do – you’re too good please go sleep for years so we can all catch up with your talent. Actor to actor. Thanks for you !. “ Alia criticizes 83. Alia praises Ranveer. Ahead of 83the output of, Deepika padukone , who plays Ranveer’s wife in the film, spoke about how people react to the film. When asked what she thought of the excellent reviews that 83 becomes, the actress said: “I think it’s amazing and that’s how I define 83. 83 is not a film, it is an emotion and it is an experience. ” Also, speaking about how some were even crying while watching the movie, Deepika added, “Crying, handkerchiefs… I don’t know, I don’t think you can define how you feel when you come out of this movie. . People they laugh with joy, they cry, they are speechless. I think no one has really been able to express how they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theater. “ Deepika Ranveer Following the release of Matrix resurrections, Nick jonas shared a message of appreciation for the team on social media and had a few words of encouragement for his wife Priyanka Chopra also. Nicks shared the movie poster on social media with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss and sent his best wishes to Priyanka and the team. Sharing the post, he wrote: “Kudos to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an amazing movie.” Sharing a photo of Priyanka, he also wrote: “Proud of you @priyankachopra.” Nick praises Priyanka’s movie Priyanka Chopra SLAMS post calling her wife of Nick Jonas What news from the entertainment world caught your attention today? Let us know by tweeting us @ZoomTV.

