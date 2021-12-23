Entertainment
Sushmita’s breakup post for Rohman, Alia’s sweet note for Ranveer, and more
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ranveer Singh’s 83 is due out on December 24
- Ahead of the film’s release, Alia Bhatt shared a post for the actor
- Sushmita Sen shared a cryptic breakup post on The Gram
Thursday was yet another busy day for the B-towners as a lot has happened today. Last night a special screening by Ranveer Singh 83 took place in Mumbai and today many stars took to their social media to share their review of the film. Many celebrities have also made the headlines of their social media posts.
Wondering if maybe you missed something important? Don’t worry, we’re here to give you your daily dose of entertainment with the latest edition of Top Bollywood News. Read on …
Earlier today, Anushka took to Instagram to share a stunning view of the South African countryside. She captioned her post, “Morning like these ..”
Take on Instagram,
A special screening for 83 took place last night and the event was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. After the screening,
Praising the actor, she wrote, “Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some kind of mix of genius shrouded in a charged feeling sprinkled with all magic. the few seconds! I already told you- your eyes have changed !!! You don’t play – you live the character! I can’t do I can’t do – you’re too good please go sleep for years so we can all catch up with your talent. Actor to actor. Thanks for you !. “
Ahead of 83the output of,
Also, speaking about how some were even crying while watching the movie, Deepika added, “Crying, handkerchiefs… I don’t know, I don’t think you can define how you feel when you come out of this movie. . People they laugh with joy, they cry, they are speechless. I think no one has really been able to express how they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theater. “
Following the release of Matrix resurrections,
Nicks shared the movie poster on social media with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss and sent his best wishes to Priyanka and the team. Sharing the post, he wrote: “Kudos to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an amazing movie.”
Sharing a photo of Priyanka, he also wrote: “Proud of you @priyankachopra.”
What news from the entertainment world caught your attention today? Let us know by tweeting us @ZoomTV.
