Critics Choice Awards postponed due to COVID-19 concerns – The Hollywood Reporter





As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Critics Choice Awards will no longer take place as planned, following many other January events that were recently scuttled. The Critics Choice Association announced on Wednesday that the in-person ceremony, originally scheduled for January 9, has been postponed as a new date has yet to be chosen. Although the group said on Monday that the event would still proceed as planned, the updated decision follows news of record cases in New York City and growing concerns about a new wave of the pandemic. According to a statement, the group decided that the postponement of the ceremony was “the prudent and responsible decision at this stage.” The post also cited “thoughtful consideration and candid conversations” with The CW and TBS, the networks set to air the 27th annual event. “We are in constant communication with LA County health officials, and are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual in-person, safety and security gala. everyone’s health remains our top priority, ”the statement continued. “We will share further details with our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry as soon as possible.” A new date has not yet been set. The Critics Choice Awards, which went virtual in 2021 after a pre-pandemic in-person event in January 2020, were due to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, with a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Belfast and West Side Story at the top of the nominations for this year’s films, with Succession leader in TV categories. And repeating the traditionally Golden Globes first weekend of January spot, the show was to serve as a major start to awards season. The news comes after the Palm Springs International Film Society announced Monday that its Stars Film Awards will be phased out on January 6, with a party honoring Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, the Belfast team, Andrew Garfield, the set of king richard, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman. BAFTA’s annual Tea Party, scheduled for January 8, was also canceled on Monday. Also on Wednesday, the Governor’s Awards ceremony, scheduled for January 15, was postponed. In addition, the AFI Awards, scheduled for January 7, have also been delayed until a date yet to be determined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/critics-choice-awards-canceled-covid-19-1235065590/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos