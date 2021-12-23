Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan returns to work for the first time since his Aryan son was released on bail







Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan delivers a speech during the reception of a Crystal Award at a ceremony on the eve of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, January 22, 2018. The award celebrates the achievements of leading artists who are bridge builders and role models for all leaders in society. (AP Photo / Markus Schreiber)

Image Credit: AP

It looks like the family of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans are back to normal as the actor was spotted on a December 22 set in Mumbai, weeks after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the cruise drug case. A photo of Shah Rukh makes the rounds on social media, where the Dilwale actor is seen walking into a setting while wearing a black t-shirt and glasses, his hair tied in a messy bun. The photo put Shah Rukhs fans into a frenzy, making him a trending topic on Twitter. A random photo of #ShahRukhKhan in the sets and #Pathan is on the trend list !! Yuhi King nahi bolte !! a fan wrote. Referring to his upcoming movie, one fan tweeted, #Pathan king Khan #ShahRukhKhan is back. @iamsrk Happy time for fans like me. A week earlier, SRK’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, also shared a preview of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. With his post, it was evident that Gauri was back to work after his Aryan son was released from prison. Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Image Credit: Instagram

The Bombay High Court recently exempted Aryan from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court ordered him to appear before the Delhi Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever he was summoned. Aryan along with other defendants Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were released on bail by the High Court on October 28 in the cruise drug case. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa in the middle of the sea overnight on October 2. Eight people were arrested for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) in connection with the case. Eight people were then arrested on October 3, including Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, on the job front, Shah Rukh is currently busy filming for his upcoming film Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. If any rumors are true, then Shah Rukh will soon be seen sharing screen space for a big budget movie with Sanjay Dutt.

