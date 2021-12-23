Entertainment
The best books of 2021, according to world tasters | Entertainment
The literary landscape has never been so rich or so representative of our present moment.
Compassionate descriptions of the ongoing refugee crisis won British Zanzibar novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, while American writer Jason Mott won the National Book Award for his novel on racism, police brutality and the experience of blacks in the United States.
To help readers navigate the endless list of books released this year, we asked influential taste makers – including writers, actors, photographers, and creative directors – to share their favorite reads from 2021.
Whether it was hard-hitting ruminations on the state of public health or a visual anthology of contemporary African artists, these are the books that the heavyweights of today’s culture had stuck to their tables. bedside.
Judd Apatow, producer, screenwriter and actor
Apatow – whose filmography includes comedic touchstones such as “Superbad” (2007), “Bridesmaids” (2011) and “The King of Staten Island” (2020) – recommends the memoir of another industry legend. , Mel Brooks. His book, “All About Me,” reveals behind-the-scenes anecdotes of life in the golden age of show business.
“Finally, the autobiography of Mel Brooks that every comedy nerd has dreamed of for so long,” Apatow said. CNN Style. “As the world goes mad, we should all take a moment to read this book and enjoy the brilliant comedy and biting satire of our greatest American filmmaker. Of course, most people think drama is harder. and more sophisticated, but it is not! “
Glenn Lowry, Director of the Museum of Modern Art
Lowry, art historian and director of MoMA since 1995, recommends “Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville”, a personal memoir by Akash Kapur that tells the story of his in-laws, who met in a utopian community in South India in the 1960s.
“Written with insight and compassion, ‘Better to Have Gone’ takes us on the author and his wife’s journey as they seek to reconstruct the events that brought them together as children and then shaped their lives. as adults, ”Lowry said. “At the same time, the book also explores the rivalries and tensions that defined Auroville’s early years and what it means to try to create a utopian environment.”
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Activist and Student
“One of my favorite books from this year is ‘Aftershocks’ by Nadia Owusu.” Yousafzai told CNN Style. “This wonderful memoir tells the story of a girl abandoned by her mother at the age of 2 and orphaned at the age of 13 when her beloved father died. The story follows Nadia’s life from her childhood in Tanzania , in Italy, Ethiopia, England, Ghana and Uganda until landing in Brooklyn as a young adult trying to create his own solid ground after a tumultuous childhood. “
Malala first spoke out against the Taliban regime in 2008 when she gave a speech denouncing the ban on women’s education. She became a target and fled Pakistan in 2012.
“The book resonated with me as someone who shares the specific struggle of rebuilding their life in an unknown land. But while reading ‘Aftershocks’ with my book club, I discovered that many women in our group could understand Nadia’s struggle to define her identity and a sense of belonging. “
Kaia Gerber, model and actress
Kaia Gerber, 2018 Model of the Year and book club enthusiast, recommends New York Times hit memoir “Crying in H Mart” by Grammy-nominated musician and author Michelle Zaumer.
“It’s a beautiful memoir about growing up Korean-American, finding identity and dealing with grief,” Gerber said. Michelle recounts the last few days she spent with her mother through a food journal. This book is filled with so much emotion and raw honesty. A true exploration of the intricacies of grieving and how we find a link in the sometimes unexpected little things. Heartbreaking and beautiful, this book has stuck with me every day since I read it. “
The book is now set to become a feature film after Orion Pictures bought the rights to it this summer.
Spencer Tunick, photographer
“The book I’ve spent the most time with is a little art book from 2021,” Style Tunick, who is best known for his extensive nude shots involving hundreds of people, told CNN.
“This is not a narrative book but a compact, pocket-sized art book that I keep beside my bed to lose myself in thought and help me sleep. The book is made up of photographs, illustrations and hand paintings. I’ve been very interested in small art books lately, which take the place of an iPhone or an Instagram. The book is a talisman. The book as an object. “
Tunick’s most recent work took place at the Dead Sea in Israel.
Ai Weiwei, artist and activist
Chinese artist Dissent Ai Weiwei recommends “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice” by Rupa Marya and Raj Patel. The work is an interdisciplinary investigation into how structural inequalities have a negative physiological impact on our health.
“The book is powerful and dynamic,” said Ai, who has exhibited his controversial work at Tate Modern in London, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Louvre in Paris.
As the book provides a lot of information, including new research findings and historical material, it makes readers keen to learn more and have a deeper understanding of what the writer is really trying to say. . It’s really very rich, a bit like an encyclopedia on contemporary society, the environment and medical language. It’s very interesting. “
Bolu Babalola, author, screenwriter and journalist
Babalola received a preliminary copy of “Open Water” by Caleb Azumah Nelson, a poetic ode to black love that follows a young photographer and dancer through today’s London, in 2020.
“I found myself coming back to it over and over again this year,” the Anglo-Nigerian writer told CNN Style. “Not only is it richly written, with radical lyricism propelling the narrative, but it’s such a moving exploration of love, discovery, learning, embracing.
“(Open Water) is a love letter to South London and the dark, not as a frozen phenomenon, but something that molds itself around our individuality, our humanity, our nuanced beauty. Often veers into darkness, she never strays too far from the light, from hope – it’s a message I carry with me about life itself, especially in the midst of global turmoil. Very grateful for this book. “
Babalola’s first novel, “Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold” quickly became a Sunday Times bestseller.
Olivier Rousteing, creative director and fashion designer
Rousteing, the creative director of luxury fashion house Balmain, recommends a new pictorial edition of the founding text “The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas” by Gertrude Stein.
Originally published in 1933, the book is considered the ultimate tale of an American in Paris – chronicling the avant-garde life of Stein and Toklas as they rubbed shoulders with Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway and Henri Matisse.
This colorful reissue of Gertrude Stein’s classic, filled with dozens of fantastic illustrations by Maira Kalman, offered me the perfect escape from the anxiety we all felt during the worst months of the pandemic, as Paris went through curfews and closures. ” To celebrate his ten years at the head of Balmain, Rousteing has published his own graphic novel.
Alok Vaid-Menon, author, performer and designer
Vaid-Menon, a nonconforming genre creator, recommends “The Trouble with White Women: A Counterhistory of Feminism,” an intersectional non-fiction work by Kyla Schuller.
“I firmly believe that we need to learn history to illuminate our future,” said Vaid-Menon. (This book) is rigorous historical research that couldn’t be more timely. It is meticulously researched and phenomenally written in relatable and even charismatic style. Each chapter compares a historical white feminist figure like Elizabeth Cady Stanton alongside ‘an intersectional feminist counterpart of her time like Frances Harper.
“Instead of just criticizing the limits of white feminism, Dr. Schuller highlights the broad intersectional feminisms that have always existed alongside her. In this way, it’s a hopeful and refreshing read that invites us to dream bigger and imagine more for feminism. “
In 2020, Vaid-Menon wrote a think tank pushing for a new, more inclusive beauty paradigm.
Sir David Adjaye, architect
Sir Adjaye, the Anglo-Ghanaian architect who designed remarkable buildings such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, recommends “African Artists: From 1882 to Now”, a visual anthology tracing the cultural contributions of continent through more than 300 artists.
“(This book) presents the brilliant legacy of over a hundred years of critical, cultural, socio-political and expressive engagement in and for Africa,” Adjaye told CNN Style.
“This text examines the meaning of art on the continent and demonstrates how expression itself is a deep entanglement not only over time, from the calculus of modernism to the post-independence electric era, but the entanglement that we Africans have with our landscape. Our expression is our ability to tap into the imaginative possibility of art – the radical possibility of dreaming about ourselves, our lands and our identity differently. “
Lisa Ling, journalist
Television host and executive producer of the original CNN series “This Is Life with Lisa Ling,” Ling recommends host Tom Vitale’s “In the Weeds”.
“I had the pleasure of working with Tom on our HBOMax show, ‘Take Out’, which will air early next year with Helen Cho,” Ling told CNN Style. “Tom is bright, sweet and quite introspective. He recently wrote a captivating and deeply personal book on traveling the world with the great Anthony Bourdain – titled“ In the Weeds. ”Tom has traveled to over 100 countries with Tony as director and producer.
“Her book details the frenzy and utter chaos of the shoot but also her relationship with an incredibly complex but extraordinary man. The writing is really sensational and visceral – I feel like I am in it. And now I have it. need a drink, or two. “
