Entertainment
Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Postponed As Omicron Cases Continue Rising | Entertainment
The Critics Choice Association has postponed its next in-person awards ceremony due to concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron.
According to Variety, the gala is still slated to air live in person on The CW and TBS at some point, but will no longer take place on the originally scheduled date. The event was to be organized by Taye diggs and Nicole byer in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
After careful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally scheduled for January 9. 2022, the The Critics Choice Association said in a statement (via Variety).
We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual in-person, safety and security gala. everyone’s health remains our top priority. We will share further details with our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry as soon as possible.
Earlier this week, the Critics Choice Association announced that it will continue its in-person ceremony on January 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, adopting strict COVID-19 protocols. However, as cases continue to rise in the United States, the organization has now changed its position.
The postponement comes just hours after Fox announced it was canceling its New Year’s Toasts and Roasts 2022 in Times Square. The special, hosted by Joel McHale and Ken jeong, was scheduled to feature a number of live musical performances to help ring in the New Year.
Last year, the Critics Choice Awards involved a mix of in-person and virtual appearances, with Diggs and other presenters hosted from a stage in Los Angeles and the nominees appearing remotely onscreen.
27th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, TBA, The CW and TBS
