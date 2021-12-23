A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in a lavish ceremony. Now the Bollywood media is abuzz that another couple is ready to marry.

According to the latest update from one of the Bollywood portals, Bollywood couple Ali Faizal and Richa Chadha are getting married in March of next year.

The couple have been dating for four years and decided to take the relationship to the next level. Let’s see when this great wedding takes place.

