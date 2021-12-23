Father Christmas makes his rounds | Daily News from the Peninsula





PORT TOWNSEND – The nights just before Christmas, Justin Clouse turns into Santa’s driver. He pulls the stops, turns up the music and walks away, cuddly toys and candy canes in tow. “We just call it Christmas carols,” Clouse said Wednesday morning after a jaunt to Port Townsend the night before. He admitted that the dozen singers – Santa Claus, two elves, a herd of family members – can’t really be heard over the Christmas soundtrack coming from his tractor. Tammy Ridgway, the firefighter-paramedic who works with Clouse, plays the music on her smartphone and streams it through a bluetooth connection to a speaker as those around them make their way into the night. This is an East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EJFR) tradition, Ridgway said. It all started in 2000; the crew jumped last year, so retired firefighter Santa Claus is coming back with enthusiasm this season; Clouse, a battalion commander, and Ridgway and firefighter-EMT Michael Archuleta, who transformed into elves in late December. The lights on this platform are as strong as its music: the cane shapes, greenery, and passenger hats are illuminated, making Clouse’s tractor a sight people can see coming. Some don’t just watch, Clouse said; they go out to their front yards, dancing to Christmas tunes. A long time ago, “we started with an explosive Santa Claus,” Clouse recalls. Over the years, the jingling vehicle has become more elaborate, although the basic idea is the same: to spread joy. The singers, all volunteers, show up in front of retirement homes, the Jefferson Healthcare lobby and various neighborhoods. Their destination tonight is Port Hadlock, said EJFR Lt. Chris Kauzlarich. “Seeing the kids and everyone out of their homes is pretty good,” he said. “It’s just a good time to get everyone together” and hand out free stuffed toys and candy. The huge supply of stuffed animals comes from Sarah Clouse, grandmother of Santa’s Battalion Leader. Throughout the year, she picks up toys, cleans them and labels them wishing happy holidays. “She’s an amazing woman,” who also volunteers at the food bank and babysits her great-grandchild, her grandson said. When asked if Clouse and his crew would recruit one of Uptown’s many seemingly inactive deer – to serve as Rudolph or Donner or Comet or Blitzen – the answer probably wasn’t. The rigging is quite complete. “If they ask me, I’ll hunt one,” joked Archuleta, the elf recruit this year. “It’s neat to see how excited the kids are when they see Santa Claus,” Clouse added, “and a lot of adults are very excited too.” ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] East Jefferson Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Clouse pilots the Christmas truck – carrying Santa Claus and elf paramedic Tammy Ridgway – through the streets of Port Townsend and Port Hadlock the nights just before Christmas. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News) East Jefferson Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Clouse pulls the Christmas truck out of the Uptown Fire Station for a jaunt through Port Townsend and Port Hadlock on the nights just before Christmas. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)



