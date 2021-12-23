Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez a role in a Hollywood movie?

A few weeks ago, the media suggested that Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth millions of dollars from con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Today, India Today claims that Chandrashekhar also wooed the star by offering her a role in a Hollywood project. On top of that, he’s also promised her roles in big-ticket Southern movies and web shows.

The report further adds that Jacqueline Fernandez waited for the filmmakers to confirm her addition. But wouldn’t have received any e-mail for months. The outlet suggests Jacqueline Fernandez fell for the bait and would be investigated in the fraud case. The Kickstarter star has neither denied nor confirmed the development as of yet, and an official confirmation is still pending. Earlier, a report from NDTV claimed that she had received numerous gifts from the scammer, including a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh. In total, the amount of all gifts would be around 10 crore.

It comes just a month after a photo of the two went incredibly viral on social media. The in-talks photo shows actor Jacqueline Fernandez kissing con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar on her cheek. Amid the ongoing investigation, the photo has only given rise to speculation that the Sri Lankan actress is dating Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned in Tihar Prison. Before that, another cozy photo of the two was also posted on the internet, in which Chandrashekhar was seen kissing the Bollywood actress on her cheeks.

Earlier, sources from the Law Enforcement Branch said, “When Jacqueline started to believe Sukesh, the con artist started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as gifts. The financial investigation agency reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar would hide her true identity while speaking to the actress. He would also have presented himself as a great personality. ED sources are also said to have claimed that Jacqueline was not the only Bollywood personality to fall prey to the racket. Sukesh had also targeted another famous female personality, who would be Nora Fatehi.

If reports are to be believed, the alleged con artist linked up with the 36-year-old actress through her partner Leena Paul. The financial investigation agency previously said: “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For unknowns, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is questioned about allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around 200 crore.

