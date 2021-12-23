83, Lagaan, MS Dhoni: Why Cricket Movies And Hindi Movies Go Together In Business Heaven





In an interview, director Kabir Khan, whose 83 long-awaited theatrical releases today, made a startling confession. “I’m not a big fan of cricket,” he told the MensXP website. This fact, he thought, made him the best person at the bar 83 “Because I will never be swayed by cricket.” This should mark Khan as a minority, unlike millions of Indians who are not just cricket fans but fanatics for whom gentlemanly play is a religion. Forget the sway, they’ll go to war for it. Further, Khan went on to explain that he was primarily drawn to this main character of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s “human story” more than a “redemption tale”, “athletic achievement against all odds” or ” the outsider is making a comeback. of triumph that thrills a sports film. But there is no denying that its selling point is cricket itself. As any Indian cricketer will tell you, 1983 was a pivotal year in Indian cultural history. Led by the legendary Kapil Dev, this is the year the Indian cricket team hosted what many claim to be one of the greatest sporting events of all time. Dressed in his official blue blazer, the image of Captain Dev lifting the World Cup to the Lord’s has since become a symbol of sporting glory and jubilant cricket camaraderie.

Dev, who put his weight behind the film 83 along with the rest of his World Cup colleagues, is of course no stranger to Bollywood. As a sports icon, he has portrayed his rustic Punjabi style in more than a few Hindi films. You may remember Paaji, as Dev is affectionately known, making a heroic entrance to the climax of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Sameer (Salman Khan, not only having anger issues but also reportedly having a bad hair day) breaks the lanyard and grabs the mic from Dev’s hands to declare his love for Rani (Priyanka Chopra) in front of a stadium full of spectators and a live television audience. Dev’s legion of admirers, which includes Mohammed Kaif, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, among others, wear puzzled expressions as the drama unfolds around them. In the comments area, Navjot Singh Sidhu is, well, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will share screen in sports film 83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh / Instagram) Dil Bechara, LBW Mujhse Shaadi Karogi clearly revel in Dev’s star power, but it’s in films more appropriate to cricket like Iqbal (2005) and Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii (2007) that Dev’s presence is properly justified. In the first case, Shreyas Talpade’s bowling aspirant, deaf and mute, meets his professional idol. In this timely cameo, Dev watches with amused curiosity as Talpade’s trainer, Naseeruddin Shah, informs him that the boy prodigy has named his favorite buffalo after him! In Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Dev serves as inspiration for the boy from Orphanage Karan (Zain Khan) with dreams in his eyes and even agrees to dedicate the young fan’s lucky bat. This cozy romance between two of India’s most lucrative vocations is nothing new. Bollywood has always been impressed with cricket. And cricket returned the compliment by revealing a proven crush on the movies. Dev Anand-Mala Sinha star Love Marriage (1959) was one of the first Hindi films to feature the hero as a flamboyant cricketer. During a match at Bombay’s iconic Brabourne Stadium, Anand can even sing a hymn that marries the art of romance with analogies to cricket in lines like “Ek nazar mein dil bechaara ho gaya LBW”. Anand would return to the subject in Awwal Number (1990) decades later. Starring Aditya Pancholi as the hugely popular cricketer Ronny opposed to the up-and-coming Sunny (Aamir Khan), the film is set against a backdrop of terrorism. Cricket and dynamite: only Mr. Evergreen from Bollywood could have imagined such a hyper imaginative plot. In Sunny’s hitter-inspired display, a perfect sixer on the last ball brings the film to its thrilling ending, you can see Bhuvan’s achievement (Lagaan, 2001). A photo of Lagaan. (Photo: Express Archives) A fun thread on cricket, Lagaan heralded the advent of the blockbuster era in Hindi cinema. Aside from the fact that he brought together India’s twin obsessions under one singing and dancing platform, there is another obvious reason for his success, and that is the ultimate story of the underdogs. We’re suckers for that. The drought-stricken villagers of Lagaan sending the British to a rout is a victory designed to encourage and encourage. Let this soak in: the English lost a game they helped invent not just against a cricket minnow, but actually against a rural stock that viewed the sport as mere ‘gilli danda’ until recently. only a few months away. Talk about how Bollywood loves a good underdog win! Lagaan is a rare and unusual Hindi film that delves into the intricacies of a cricket team, where every member of the cast gets their due. Above all, although Hindi filmmakers seem happy to fulfill their fantasies in biographical films which inevitably turn into an ode to the charms of the underdogs of its cricket subject. Sadly, it’s still a man’s world out there. Why else should Rani Mukerji pretend to be a guy to play cricket in Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009)? Meanwhile, the tropes of sports movies in general and cricket in particular are familiar to viewers. The man from a small town / middle class family who escapes his predicament and corrupt bureaucracy to end up lifting the trophy. There is a national culture at play here, but also a bit of nationalism. From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Sachin: At Billion Dreams, they all fit into a mundane pattern of convincing us that sports stars are real heroes. For billions of Indians, there is more than a grain of truth to this statement. As many academics have pointed out, in a country overrun with corrupt politicians, corporate scams and a bribe-friendly system, the task of providing role models has been left to cricketers and, by then, to other athletes. And they’ve proudly done the heavy lifting since then. Sachin: A Billion Dreams made audiences revisit every moment in the life and career of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. A good marriage or a great Tamasha? History has shown that Bollywood and cricket are perfect for each other. It is an artistic and commercial marriage made in paradise. If cricket is tough, Bollywood is all about glamor. The latter was not entirely immune to the lure of cinema. Start with marriage covenants. Cricketers don’t need Sima Aunty. Bollywood is their Tinder. From Tiger Pataudi in love with Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli reunites with his charming princess in Anushka Sharma, there were many exchanges of hearts and talents. Since IPL’s arrival, movie stars have even started to take more interest in the business side of the game, although we know that having Shah Rukh Khan or Preity Zinta on the pitch makes good sense. Business. Now look on the other side. Cricketers keen to expand their influence beyond the stadium have tried their luck by playing. Sunil Gavaskar, Salil Ankola, Ajay Jadega, Vinod Kambli… Navjot Singh Sidhu started performing in the fish-in-water laughter shows, proving that his jokes lived up to his aggressive punches on the pitch. James Astill, in his book The Great Tamasha, argues that cricket hysteria gives Indians a “reassuring idea of ​​national unity”. He could well describe Bollywood. After all, it’s a nation where you can’t walk a few miles without encountering a movie theater and cricket ground filled with “Next Tendulkars and Dhonis” just steps from each other. Both sell dreams, one on the field and the other on billboards. They thrive under spotlights and arc lamps. Not yet LBWed by their magic? Wait, howzzat!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/why-cricket-and-hindi-movies-are-a-match-made-in-commercial-heaven-7685464/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos