Jennifer Lopez paired a yellow tracksuit with a Valentino bag while having lunch in West Hollywood





For more evidence that an investment bag is, well, value investment, we don’t need to look any further than Jennifer Lopez, strolling through West Hollywood in a tracksuit and accessorizing her casual look with a Valentino bag. the Marry me The star was spotted having lunch with her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, 13, on December 22 at bungalows in San Vicente, where paparazzi photographed her wearing a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants with sneakers – and that eye-catching bag hanging from her waist. Lopez paired comfy casual wear from White Fox with a lime sorbet Valentino Roman Stud bag, celebrity-adored Jennifer Fischer hoops, New Balance x Staud sneakers and oversized geometric sunglasses from Max Mara. All great accessories, but it’s the $ 3,150 bag that reminds passers-by that, of course, Lopez might be as willing to wear post-quarantine sweatpants as the rest of us, but that doesn’t. doesn’t mean she sacrifices the finer things in celebrity life. Gate The butter-colored tracksuit is available for $ 59.99 per piece and tagged with the phrase “Be thankful for the little things, the big things and everything in between.” Lopez is far from the first star to sport the brand’s versatile loungewear and swimwear: Dua Lipa, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and more have all been spotted in brand parts. This latest sighting from Lopez comes amid reports that she plans to spend the holidays with handsome Ben Affleck, who she started dating earlier this year. A source said Entertainment tonight in early December that “Ben is planning something special for a Christmas present for Jennifer” and that Lopez “has always loved Christmas and can’t wait to spend it with Ben”. Could Affleck get him another It bag? (Could we suggest a ?) No matter how those vacation plans go, which Lopez always inspires us to accessorize. Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Leisure Look Heart & Soul Butterfly Jumper White fox

whitefoxboutique.com $ 59.99 Grateful Butterfly Sweatpants White fox

whitefoxboutique.com $ 59.99 Small Roman Stud Nappa Handle Bag Valentino

valentino.com $ 1.00 Max Mara 64mm Oversized Gradient Geometric Sunglasses in Hav / Smk at Nordstrom Max Mara

nordstrom.com $ 249.00 Lauren Puckett-Pape

Associate editor

Lauren Puckett-Pope is Associate Editor-in-Chief at ELLE, where she covers news and culture. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

