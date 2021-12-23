Joan Didion, new journalist who explored culture and chaos, dies at 87

During her freshman year at the University of California at Berkeley, where she graduated with a BA in English in 1956, Ms. Didion submitted a first draft of a short story to Mademoiselle and won a place as a fiction writer. guest for the magazine. The following year, she won an essay competition sponsored by Vogue. Refusing a trip to Paris, the first prize, she went straight to work at the magazine, where her prose received a rigorous but idiosyncratic schooling as she transitioned from writing promotional texts to being assistant editor. In an eight-line caption everything had to work, every word, every comma, she said later.

In the early 1960s, Ms. Didion was writing for Vogue, Mademoiselle and National Review, often on topics like Jealousy: Is It A Curable Disease? At the same time, she published a popular debut novel, Run, River (1963), about the collapse of a family in Sacramento. While not as skinny as his later fiction, he introduced the concerns that ruled his later novels about violence, terror, the sickening feeling that the world was getting out of hand and familiarized readers with the woman Didion, described by Michiko Kakutani in The New York Times Magazine as a desperate resident of a clearly personal wasteland, wandering along highways or across countries in an attempt to erase the pain of consciousness.

In 1964, she married John Gregory Dunne, a Time writer with whom she had been friends for several years. They moved to California and started writing screenplays. They also adopted a girl, Quintana Roo, taking her name from the Mexican state, whom they had come across while looking at a map.

Over time, they became a glamorous bi-coastal couple, with one foot in Hollywood and the other in the literary salons of Manhattan. Mr. Dunne died of a heart attack at age 71 in 2003. Two years later, Quintana Roo Dunne has passed away of pancreatitis and septic shock at age 39. Ms Didion wrote about her husband’s death and her daughter’s illness in The Year of Magical Thinking (2005), which won the 2005 National Book Award for Non-Fiction and was adapted for the Broadway stage in 2007 in a solo production with Vanessa Redgrave. Ms Didion brought up the subject of her daughter’s death in her 2011 memoir, Blue Nights.