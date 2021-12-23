Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: a look at other Bollywood families with the actress’ daughter-in-law

for the celebration of marriage Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Running at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky comes from a large, loving and welcoming Punjabi family, and they are all delighted to officially welcome Katrina to the family. Vicky is the son of famous Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena. Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, is also an actor. There are many other families with the actress’ daughter-in-law in Bollywood.

Thanks to stereotypes and conditioning in India, most people assume that fiery and belligerent women do not make good daughters-in-law. However, the great ladies and the best Bollywood actresses crushed this thought by becoming India’s most popular and beloved bahu. Now that Katrina has become the actress-daughter-in-law of the Kaushal family, it’s a good time to take a look at other Bollywood families who have actress-in-law.

Bachchan family

Jaya Bachchan, herself an actress stepdaughter, has a wonderful equation with Aishwarya Rai. Everyone remembers the famous incident in which Jaya told the paparazzi that she called her stepdaughter “Aish” instead of “Aishwaryaji” or “Mrs. Bachchan”.

Pataudi

Not one, but two actresses are the daughters-in-law of the Pataudi family. While Sharmila Tagore changed the history of the cricket-Bollywood relationship by marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan bonded with Saif Ali Khan and became Pataudi’s Begum.

Devgans

The bond between Kajol and his stepmother Veena Devgan is without a doubt one of the most beautiful relationships in Bollywood. Her stepmother, whom she and her children Nyasa and Yug affectionately refer to as Amma often accompanies her on her location shoots.

Kapoors

The Kapoor family is full of more stars than you can count. From Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor to Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, after all have come their now popular child stars. It is well known that the daughter-in-law of actress Neetu Kapoor and Babita had a very good relationship with their in-laws and large family. If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married, there will be another actress daughter-in-law in the big old family.

