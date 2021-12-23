THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS takes Hollywood nostalgia

This article contains major spoilers for Matrix resurrections.

The analyst can be Matrix resurrections‘ bad. But he’s not writer-director Lana Wachowski’s primary target in the film. This honor goes to the film’s own existence. Because the franchise’s fourth ultra-meta installment is a treatise on Hollywood’s seemingly unstoppable nostalgia machine. That doesn’t mean the film is a full indictment against this machine, though.

The start of Matrix resurrections is about as subtle as a beautiful woman in a red dress. It’s hard to miss what’s going on because Resurrections is more than self-referential. It’s about the fact that it’s even been made and you’re looking at it. The film opens with new characters commenting on what you are seeing right now. While watching a recreation of the opening of the original film. “Looks like old code,” said one of them. “It sounds really familiar to me,” said another. Yes. Because as Bugs soon adds, “We know that story.” (A statement that proves prophetic as the film hits many of the same rhythms from the original trilogy.)

But just in case you missed it all, Wachowski asks Jonathan Groff’s Agent Smith to change the film from a heavily implicit meta-commentary to an explicit meta-commentary. He is the head of the commercial activity of a video game company. A company that years ago made a blockbuster game trilogy called The matrix. Games created by Thomas Anderson that featured characters and dialogue that exactly matched the film’s trilogy. And if that’s not enough, we learn that Warner bros. itself – the studio behind The matrix film franchise – wants to revive the video game series with an unlikely fourth entry.

“Things have changed, the market is tough,” Smith told Anderson. “I’m sure you can understand why our beloved parent company Warner Bros. decided to make a sequel trilogy.” And this decision is not up for debate, even on the part of the person who created everything. Warner Bros. go do [the sequel] with or without the participation of the game studio. Since Anderson has no choice if a Matrix 4 is going to happen or not, he reluctantly agrees to do it. The person responsible for the original trilogy reluctantly accepts something he has sworn never to do.

It doesn’t matter if this conversation took place in real life. (And it doesn’t look like it did.) The intention of the scene is clear. This seeming inevitability of a reboot led Lana Wachowski to make this movie on her own terms. If it was meant to happen — and Blade Runner 2049, the Batman, Animans, and countless other reboots of Warner Bros. say it was: she wanted some control over the franchise she had helped create. It’s better than giving it to someone else. It doesn’t really sound like a choice. Because when it comes to Hollywood’s desire to redo everything, the choice is an “illusion”. Not exactly an ideal reason for an artist to do anything.

What follows is a meta-commentary on what it really means to revive a franchise. Focus groups drive game development. No artistic merit or honest storytelling. And the people who had nothing to do with creation The matrix throwing in meaningless corporate buzzwords in a futile attempt to explain its success. Again and again they try to distill complex and meaningful spiritual work into simple, easy-to-understand terms. There is a rudeness in the whole effort. Why would anyone – a studio, a director or an actor – want to do this? Because as one developer who didn’t even like the original puts it, “reboots sell.” Considering that as a member of the audience you watch this reboot, he’s obviously right.

Wachowski presents the development of the game as a series of identical recurring events. Which is another major theme of the film. The characters are all “trapped in these weird repetitive loops”. But it is not only them who are trapped. It’s not the monotony of living in a corporate world that puts you in those loops, either. It is also the public that is trapped. They voluntarily review the same things over and over again. A fact that Groff’s Smith also addresses directly. “That’s the problem with stories,” he said, “they never really end, do they? We always tell the same stories that we always told. Just with different names. Different faces. In the case of this film, that’s often literally true. For Smith to end this scene by saying “I spoke to marketing,” the whole project – and therefore this whole movie – makes it seem like it could be both a tragedy and a comedy.

Like the original Matrix, this film ends up consisting in escaping these loops. As Trinity escapes from her virtual prison. So it is not unreasonable to think Resurrections makes the argument against its own existence. You might walk away thinking that he even scolded you for seeing him. That by supporting this reboot you are only powering the machine that made its unnatural creation inevitable. Maybe if people stopped seeing retreaded tires, they would go. Perhaps we must make the choice to free ourselves from the hold of nostalgia on our past, our present and our future. Only then can films finally move forward to create something entirely new. The original Matrix was exactly that, something entirely new. And even, Resurrections isn’t that nihilistic. It’s not a full indictment about reboots, nostalgia, or its own existence.

Groff also tells Neo he’s excited to be returning to The matrix. The performances of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss indicate that they were, too. They are both excellent in the movie. Everyone is fully invested in this film. And unlike the original trilogy, the film gives audiences something Revolutions deprived them of – a happy ending. Neo and Trinity don’t sacrifice themselves. They get a fairytale ending. Because as far as this film reflects the original trilogy, the two standing on a rooftop in silhouette as the sun rises behind them a new day can only exist in this film. It’s like the movie says, “Is that what you wanted?” Well, here it is. And “that” is beautiful and full of hope. Because if we’re all going to be here to make and watch this movie, we might as well make the most of it.

And who doesn’t like to remember the things they loved? As Morpheus claims, “Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.”

And becauseResurrections is not concerned in a subtle way, it ends with Neo and Trinity telling the analyst that he gave them something they never thought they could have. “Another chance.” Not just to life, but to play these characters. Lana Wachowski might not like the reasons she needed to make this movie. Nor the process that brings it to life. But she doesn’t love him less. And she sure wants you to love her too. Nostalgia is like anything else; it is not inherently good or bad. This is how you use it.

The reasons The matrix 4 exists are anything but pure. Just because you feel pressured to do something doesn’t mean you can’t do something you’re proud of. And that certainly doesn’t mean you can’t do The matrix 5.Restarts sell.

Mikey Walsh is a writer at Nerdist. You can follow him on Twitter at@burgermike. And also wherever someone ranks the Targaryen kings.