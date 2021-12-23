Cook County to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination at Restaurants, Fitness Centers and Bars





Cook County issued new rules effective Jan. 3 requiring people aged 5 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter county restaurants, fitness centers, and venues. bars or places of entertainment and recreation serving food to reduce spiral cases. “Earlier this year, we were hoping to be on track to finally put the pandemic behind us,” Cook County Council Chairman Toni Preckwinkle said on Thursday. “But sadly, with the dual threat presented by the Delta and Omicron variants, and with cases, hospitalizations and deaths reaching new heights in Cook County, we once again need to reassess and realign our strategies with what science tells us. “ The policy follows similar rules made Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This is the second highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The omicron variant, which is extremely contagious and causes about 73% of new infections in the United States, is contributing to the latest wave of the virus. When asked how long the rules would stay in place, Cook County Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Rubin said “we are looking at the settings very carefully; we will assess the order on a weekly basis. “. Currently, with “the huge increase in the number of cases, we need to put in place these mitigation measures. In addition, our hospitals are under high demand and we would need to improve these measures,” noted Rubin. “Right now what we’re seeing is the omicron overwhelming us,” Preckwinkle said. The types of identification accepted will include official vaccination cards or records, or a digital or physical photo of such card or record, or an application providing documentation. “We ask our business people to help us keep people safe and keep our businesses open,” said Preckwinkle. “And that means checking identification, checking vaccination status.” Exemptions are available for places of worship, grocery stores, office buildings, K-12 schools and apartment buildings. Customers who spend less than 10 minutes in a business, for example ordering coffee and leaving, will not need to show proof of vaccination.

