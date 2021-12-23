Raveena Tandon Recalls How An Actor’s Sister Tried To Take Her Own Life Due To Bad Rumors: “She Ended Up In Hospital” | Bollywood

Raveena Tandon is happy with the change that sensational journalism has undergone over the years. One of the busiest and most popular actors of the 1990s, Raveena often had rumors and false stories printed about her and her alleged affairs. Now, however, she’s grateful that the rumors can be clarified through social media.

Speaking to a magazine, Raveena recalled her early days in Bollywood and how actors would always be at the mercy of editors. She also shared the story of a woman who attempted to kill herself after bad rumors spread about her.

There was a very positive change because at that time you were honestly ashamed of your body, you were personally attacked and rumors spread without knowing the truth. Today you have social media platforms where you can instantly reveal the truth with evidence. But back then you were completely at the mercy of the editors, who printed a shitty story and once the headlines hit the headlines they hit and your sanity is to hell, she said. told Filmfare.

Read also : Raveena Tandon: Women achieve equal pay in industry

“I remember a seasoned actress whose sister tried to kill herself because they wrote a story about her trying to seduce her own sister’s husband, which was crap! She was in my gym and I remember she ended up in the hospital because of an OD (overdose) of sleeping pills because of this story. If I could go back and read some of the excruciating shit that was written about me , I would like to sue these people, ”she added.

Raveena was recently seen in Aranyak, Netflix’s latest mystery murder. She plays SHO Kasturi Dogra, on a mission to hunt down a serial killer in his quaint town of Himachali.

She is married to film distributor Anil Thadani and has three daughters and a son.