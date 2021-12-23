Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Priya Tandon, and more …
“83” is not a movie, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone
Bombay– Deepika Padukone, who co-produced the cricket drama “83” and will be seen in the film as Romi Dev, wife of 1983 World Cup-winning team skipper Kapil Dev, shared on social media this what does the movie mean to her.
More than anything, Deepika said in an Instagram story, “83 ″ is an emotion, an emotion that words won’t be enough to describe.
The actress said, “It’s amazing and that’s how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a movie, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t don’t think you can define how it feels when you walk out of theaters watching this movie.
She added: “They (the audience) laugh with joy, they cry, they are speechless. I don’t think anyone is really able to express how they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of theaters.
In addition to “83”, Deepika has several projects in the works, including “Mahabharata”, where she will be seen playing Draupadi; Telugu star Nag Ashwin’s upcoming “Project K”; the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway, star of Robert De Niro, “The Intern”; “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan; “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan; and “Gehraiyaan” by Shakun Batra.
Nora Fatehi: ‘Dance Meri Rani’ video represents mix of African cultures
Bombay– Actress Nora Fatehi showcased a mix of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song “Dance Meri Rani”.
In addition to the authentic and popular Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora also made sure to achieve the right look by donning ash blonde curly hair for one of the looks in the song.
Nora said: “Growing up I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family, my friends, my mom, who were lucky enough to have beautiful afro curly hair. I have always been impressed with the variety of beauty we have in Africa, from different shades of skin tones to different hair textures.
She said she always wanted to celebrate this as an artist.
“For years, I have seen international artists beautifully portray African hairstyles, fashion and dance in various content across the world. The African in me has always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and Afro dance on a large scale through my art! With ‘Dance Meri Rani’ I knew this was my chance to do it.
Speaking about the fierce look, Nora said, “My looks in the song are a blend of African elements from the diamonte helmet that gives an Egyptian touch, to the dance moves that stay true to the Afro dance styles that come from different parts of the world. ‘Africa and are very popular with dancers all over the world, with beautiful curly hair it was both a new look for my audience and a form of performance and celebration.
“My mom and sister both have beautiful curly hair, in fact my growing mom was famous for her honey brown curly afro which prompted me to create the look of ‘Dance Meri Rani’.
Nora says that as an artist she always looked forward to presenting something new and interesting to the public, so when she saw an opportunity to offer an intercultural fusion, celebrating the ethnicities of the two regions and representing the different “beauty standards I made sure I took it”.
Priya Tandon’s take on her character in “Vidrohi”: shades of gray make her real
Bombay– ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Priya Tandon talks about playing a leading role in the historical drama ‘Vidrohi’. She is considered Amba, a household helper for years who is seen as an integral part of the family.
The actor enjoys playing the part and it often relates to his on-screen role as well.
“Amba caters to all the needs of family members, especially Radhamani (Sulagna Panigrahi) who treats her like a younger sister. When around the family she is sincere and loyal, yet always vigilant, but when it comes to her child, Hari, she can do anything, even if it means destroying the happiness of the family. So, she has both positive and negative aspects about her. Its shades of gray make it real, ”she adds.
Priya connects with the fact that Amba is strong, confident yet emotional. “I totally identify with that side of her. At the same time, Amba teaches me new aspects of life every time. It’s quite interesting, ”the actor says, adding that the show is unique because it highlights an important story from the pages of the Indian freedom struggle.
She also shares that the vibes on set are wonderful. “I have the impression of having come to meet my relatives for a festival. Everyone on the set is there to do their best and work for the success of the show, ”she adds.
Priya takes 40 minutes to do her hair and makeup. Then there are the time consuming tattoos and jewelry. “Our costume designer did a wonderful job and the costumes are well designed and fitted very well. I love the ikkat prints and the tribal designs that were done with such precision, ”she shares.
Archana Singh Rajput talks about her web debut with “Rangbaaz Wanted”
Bombay– Actress Archana Singh Rajput is set to make her OTT debut with “Rangbaaz Wanted”. She talks about playing an interesting character and also shares her experience filming in Madhya Pradesh for the series.
Speaking about the show, the ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ actress said, “The show shows how a boy from Meerut comes to the MP for his friend and gets embroiled in a mysterious murder and political influence and how he’s trying to get out of it. He has love and friendship that sustains him. He’s my childhood sweetheart on the show and it’s a mysterious drama with all flavors.
Archana has been part of several TV shows and has also been seen in the Telugu movie ‘Maro Prasthanam’. Revealing her role, she adds, “I’m playing the female lead, the girlfriend of the guy who’s involved in a murder. He’s a very interesting character. We are currently filming in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh and all the performers are very cooperative and humble.
Directed by director Manoj Khade and produced by Sureshchandra Awasthi, “Rangbaaz Wanted” also features Aarya Babbar, Dev Sharma, Amika Shail and Varun Singh Rajput.
Kareena shares her Covid quarantine essentials
Bombay– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation for Covid, has shared her quarantine essentials and it’s something one can’t imagine.
Kareena took to Instagram on Thursday, where she also shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine.
She wrote: “I’m still trying to figure out if it’s COVID time or not… anyway, day 12… there are two days left… stay safe all” in her first Instagram story.
Kareena then shared a photo of herself displaying her signature pout and wrote: “Pajamas, lipstick and pout… one hell of a jumpsuit… try it on !!”
Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, are reported to have contracted Covid last week.
Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan star ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It will be released on the big screen on April 14, 2022.
Atul Kulkarni directed the Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ which was originally written by Eric Roth.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was performed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. (IANS)
