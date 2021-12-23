Here we go: Chris Noth’s sex allegations, political correctness and Hollywood déjà vu, Opinions News

Just days before the sexual assault complaints against Chris Noth arose, his beloved character, Mr. Big, was killed from “And Just Like That”, a sequel to the hugely popular “Sex and the City” series.

A simple coincidence? Or did showrunners and industry insiders know the barrage of scandals was around the corner and decided to give her character a heart attack on a Peloton machine?

For now, let’s put conspiracy theories aside. Maybe it was a coincidence.

But what is no coincidence is the predictable reaction cycle.

Noth loses work: his artistic agency lets him down, the CBS drama “The Equalizer” fires him.

He loses business: a $ 12 million deal to sell his brand of tequila has now been canceled.

His marriage is said to be in trouble: his wife Tara Wilson has withdrawn her wedding ring, according to reports.

His “Sex and the City” co-stars support the accusers.

Now rewind. Does it all smell of déjà vu?

And will it all fall by the wayside, as it appears in some of the more widely covered #MeToo cases?

Legendary comic Bill Cosby was released from prison this year after tons of paper, television and the internet were spent dissecting the charges against him.

His conviction for sexual assault has now been overturned.

Bill Cosby denounces #MeToo mob for wanting to overturn rape conviction

Kevin Spacey, who was killed from the “House of Cards” series and edited from “All the Money in the World” where he played Paul Getty, is back on movie sets, having fought a series of ‘allegations, mainly from young men.

Kevin Spacey returns to filming on US soil following allegations of sexual assault

And Harvey Weinstein, the most notorious of them all, is likely to go unscathed, if reports are to be believed. Apparently, a New York appeals court is not quite sure whether the disgraced producer is convicted, allegations that actually started the #MeToo movement.

Hard blow for #MeToo? Harvey Weinstein could be unharmed as appeals court raises conviction objection

The pattern and its predictability are nauseating: knee-jerk reactions, statements of political correctness that involve removing the accused from plans, ex-colleagues dropping the accused in public, press conferences, courtroom drama, peaceful settlements, period reflection, and return to normal.

Some of the defendants, like Jeoffry Rush, have managed to extricate themselves from the scandals.

It remains to be seen whether others who face similar accusations – R Kelly, James Franco – will also get away with it.

The workplace remains a dangerous chasm for many women, regardless of country or continent.

Machismo prevails in a world where the cult of the hero – and not of the heroine – is the order of the day.

In South Korea, a K-Pop star Seungri ran a prostitution ring, while K-Drama star Kim Seon Ho allegedly forced her former lover to abort their child and even set her on fire. Pop idol Kris Wu is accused of drugging and raping underage girls. Many of them have apologized and are “well.”

No campaign seems to be able to do justice to the victims, except in rare cases.

The “hero” invariably returns. Because the show must go on.

