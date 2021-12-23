Entertainment
Here we go: Chris Noth’s sex allegations, political correctness and Hollywood déjà vu, Opinions News
Just days before the sexual assault complaints against Chris Noth arose, his beloved character, Mr. Big, was killed from “And Just Like That”, a sequel to the hugely popular “Sex and the City” series.
A simple coincidence? Or did showrunners and industry insiders know the barrage of scandals was around the corner and decided to give her character a heart attack on a Peloton machine?
For now, let’s put conspiracy theories aside. Maybe it was a coincidence.
But what is no coincidence is the predictable reaction cycle.
Noth loses work: his artistic agency lets him down, the CBS drama “The Equalizer” fires him.
He loses business: a $ 12 million deal to sell his brand of tequila has now been canceled.
His marriage is said to be in trouble: his wife Tara Wilson has withdrawn her wedding ring, according to reports.
His “Sex and the City” co-stars support the accusers.
Now rewind. Does it all smell of déjà vu?
And will it all fall by the wayside, as it appears in some of the more widely covered #MeToo cases?
Legendary comic Bill Cosby was released from prison this year after tons of paper, television and the internet were spent dissecting the charges against him.
His conviction for sexual assault has now been overturned.
Bill Cosby denounces #MeToo mob for wanting to overturn rape conviction
Kevin Spacey, who was killed from the “House of Cards” series and edited from “All the Money in the World” where he played Paul Getty, is back on movie sets, having fought a series of ‘allegations, mainly from young men.
Kevin Spacey returns to filming on US soil following allegations of sexual assault
And Harvey Weinstein, the most notorious of them all, is likely to go unscathed, if reports are to be believed. Apparently, a New York appeals court is not quite sure whether the disgraced producer is convicted, allegations that actually started the #MeToo movement.
Hard blow for #MeToo? Harvey Weinstein could be unharmed as appeals court raises conviction objection
The pattern and its predictability are nauseating: knee-jerk reactions, statements of political correctness that involve removing the accused from plans, ex-colleagues dropping the accused in public, press conferences, courtroom drama, peaceful settlements, period reflection, and return to normal.
Some of the defendants, like Jeoffry Rush, have managed to extricate themselves from the scandals.
It remains to be seen whether others who face similar accusations – R Kelly, James Franco – will also get away with it.
The workplace remains a dangerous chasm for many women, regardless of country or continent.
Machismo prevails in a world where the cult of the hero – and not of the heroine – is the order of the day.
In South Korea, a K-Pop star Seungri ran a prostitution ring, while K-Drama star Kim Seon Ho allegedly forced her former lover to abort their child and even set her on fire. Pop idol Kris Wu is accused of drugging and raping underage girls. Many of them have apologized and are “well.”
No campaign seems to be able to do justice to the victims, except in rare cases.
The “hero” invariably returns. Because the show must go on.
(Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent those of WION or ZMCL. WION or ZMCL also do not endorse the views of the author.)
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/opinions/here-we-go-again-chris-noth-sex-allegations-hollywoods-political-correctness-and-de-ja-vu-439321
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]