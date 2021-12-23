Around Town: Helena Area Arts & Entertainment News Released December 23 | Local





Music Holiday tunes and Americana coming to the Tap Room Join David Casey & Friends for a holiday show of upbeat Christmas classics from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. It will be a special concert featuring Jeremy Slead on drums, Josh Loveland on pedal steel and trumpet, Nathan Casey on bass, with special guests, cellist Katie Cavanaugh and Ten Years Gone guitarist Robert Doughty. Singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist David and his wife, Deidre, hail from Helena, with 10 albums of lush and harmoniously rich songs spanning 20 years of music. David recently completed a 365 Daily Song video project, posting a different live performance to YouTube daily for an entire year. David’s music has also been featured in the Emmy Award-winning series Montana PBS 11th and Grant, Sweet Pea and Festival at Sandpoint as Watercarvers Guild. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs with The Recession Special play Americana with a drive and rock n roll vibe from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 30. Tickets on EVENTBRITE. Advance of $ 12 / $ 15 per day. People also read … Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs consists of Lena (Laney) Schiffer on vocals / guitar / percussion, Matt Demarais on vocals / banjo, Ethan Demarais on bass, Brian Kassay on violin / mandolin / harmonica and Josh Moore on vocals / guitar. Their most recent album, Through the Smoke, recorded in February 2021, is one of personal transformation. For info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960. Christmas Eve at the Helena Civic Center Narrate Church hosts its annual Christmas music program at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. The gatherings will last 75 minutes and will include many Christmas tunes. They will spend time exploring on the first Christmas and have free coffee and sugar cookies. For more information visit narratechurch.org or find Narrate Church on Facebook and Instagram. Three Dog Night to perform at the Helena Civic Center Legendary band Three Dog Night, now in their fifth decade, performs at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave., on Thursday, February 17. In the years 1969 to 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 success, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Their songs like Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Joy to the World, Black and White, Shambala and One continue to gain popularity. This Grammy-nominated group has sold a million copies of a variety of their releases this decade. The group maintains an aggressive touring schedule throughout the year of over 90 dates per year. Their successful concerts are presented to audiences of generations by Danny Hutton (founder / lead singer) and Michael Allsup (guitar) with Paul Kingery (bass / vocals), Pat Bautz (drums),) David Morgan (vocals) and Howard Lavarea (keyboards). The group’s now famous name refers to the native Australian hunters of the Outback who huddled with their dogs to warm up on cold nights; the coldest being a night of three dogs. Three Dog Night has recorded 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No.1 singles, 11 Top 10, 18 Top 20 in a row, 7 million singles sold and 12 consecutive RIAA Gold certified LPs. His records continue to sell worldwide, spanning the borders of the United States to Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tickets are available at the Helena Civic Center box office, HelenaCivicCenter.com and Pepperentertainment.com For more information visit: https://www.helenaciviccenter.com/ Theater Grandstreets Holiday Bash a karaoke night! Join Grandstreet Theater as it rings in the New Year and raises funds to complete its HVAC renovation. This year’s party is a backstage party at the Grandstreet Theater Stage Store and Helena Avenue Theater at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at 1319 Helena Ave. Light refreshments will be available. Curt and Ann Swenson and their company, FutureSYNC International, offered to match Grandstreets at the end of the year by donating up to $ 10,000. The Helena Avenue Theater and Grandstreet Scene Shop are across from the Vanilla Bean. Free entry. Story Free entry to MHS in December The Montana Historical Society offers free admission throughout December to the Montanas Museum every Friday and Saturday, including the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Enjoy the Original Governors Mansion dressed in its finery. Free tours are offered from Tuesday December 28 to Thursday December 30. GMO tours begin hourly at noon, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm The mansion is at 304 N. Ewing and MHS at 225 N. Roberts. MHS hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both are closed on Christmas and New Years, as well as Christmas and New Years. Major donations to the Montana Historical Society The Montana Historical Society recently received five substantial donations totaling $ 525,000 which are helping the Electronic Museum meet its goal of private fundraising for the construction of the Montana Heritage Center and the updating of the existing building. Bruce Ennis and Maggie Davis of Kalispell made a large donation recently. Ennis is a former MHS board member, and Davis previously volunteered as a guide at MHS. Bob and Genevieve Morgan’s family donated $ 115,000 in their honor. Bob Morgan, a renowned artist from Helena, has served as museum curator and interim director of MHS, and has served on the board of trustees. His wife, Gen, was also a long-time supporter of the MHS. The entire Morgan family is thrilled to honor the memory and legacy of our parents and grandparents with this gift, said Bob Morgan, son of Bob & Gens. Preserving and presenting the history and culture of Montana was paramount to them. They would love to see this business move forward. Another substantial donation of $ 100,000 came from Stockman Bank, which is Montana’s largest family-owned community bank, with 36 full-service branches across the Treasure State. Two other gifts totaling $ 60,000 were also received. MHS has pledged to raise $ 15 million for the project and has already raised nearly $ 7 million. The state accommodation use tax will provide an additional $ 41 million, and a 2005 $ 7 million bond is also helping fund the project. We can’t thank everyone enough for their dedication to making the Montana Heritage Center a reality, said MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg. More information on the project is available at MontanasMuseum.org. For more information, contact Eve Byron, Public Information Officer, at 406 / 444-6843 or [email protected] Hélène’s film lists Cinemark 760 Grand Nord, 442-4225, cinemark.com Spider-Man: No Coming Home, PG-13 Matrix resurrections, R The Myrna Loy 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

