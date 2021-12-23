Parallel Mothers Review: Almodvars Brutal, Beautiful World





Worldbuilding generally refers to the way sci-fi and fantasy creators construct their domains, populating them with imaginary creatures and allegorical meanings. But among living filmmakers, the world’s most prodigious manufacturer could be Pedro Almodvar. A lot of directors have a style. Almodvar evokes a cosmos, a realm of vivid color, piercing music (often by Alberto Iglesias) and swirling melodrama. If you have visited in the past, you will be eager to come back. That’s not to say that Almodvaria, as I sometimes think, is a realm entirely apart from the dull planet where most of us live. It’s a version of Spain (mostly), informed by the aesthetic and literary traditions of this country, a legacy that encompasses the perverse fantasy of surrealism and the open-hearted pathos of flamenco. Parallel Mothers, new to Almodvars, adds an element he had previously avoided: the legacy of the Spanish Civil War and the nearly 40 years of dictatorship that followed. At first, war seems like an unlikely and poignant entry point into a quintessentially Almodvarian whirlwind of current romantic complications and domestic angst. Janis (Penlope Cruz, Never Better) is a photographer who shoots a very nice forensic anthropologist for a magazine. His name is Arturo (Israel Elejalde) and his sinister specialty is examining the remains of the victims of Francos, many of whom were buried in anonymous mass graves. One of these graves is in Janiss’ hometown. Her great-grandfather was one of a group of men taken from their homes at the start of the war and never seen again. She asks Arturo if he can help her with the investigation.

He offers to do what he can, then he and Janis sleep together. She gets pregnant, gets married and decides to raise their child on her own. It all happens quickly, and feels like a complicated narrative mechanic designed to introduce Janis to Ana (Milena Smit), a teenage girl she meets in the maternity ward. Almost simultaneously, they give birth to daughters and promise to keep in touch.

Their relationship will pass through friendship, love, devastating loss, deception and despair. The central plot of Parallel Mothers is the vintage Almodvar: a tangle of twists, revelations, surprises and coincidences unraveled with style, wit and emotion. The substantive and temperamental contrasts between Janis and Ana provide the dominant tones. Janis, the child of a hippie mother (who named her after Janis Joplin), was raised by her grandmother. She grew up to be a practical and independent Madrilea, warm but without sentimentality. His best friend is an elegant magazine editor played by Rossy de Palma, a sculptural avatar of Almodvarismo in its purest essence. Ana is the child of a father (invisible), who lives in Granada, and a mother, Teresa (Aitana Snchez-Gijn), engaged in her acting career. Despite Anas’ unfortunate circumstances (her pregnancy is the result of rape), an aura of privilege clings to her family. Teresa, the kind of woman who could have been the heroine of a previous Almodvar movie, he’s often drawn to the theater, and the harshness and vulnerability of actresses is kind of a villain here, a titled narcissist who cannot fully recognize the reality of it. experiences of girls. Janis doesn’t exactly replace Teresa in Anas’ life. She has her own issues to face, some of which resemble Anas, some of which bring them into conflict with each other. Parallel Mothers, in fact, criticizes its own title. The two characters mirror each other in some ways, but nobody’s story unfolds in a straight line. The entanglement is inevitable. Almodvarian geometry is hyperbolic, non-Euclidean, bent and convoluted. But Almodvar art is also characterized by emotional precision and moral clarity. What happens to Ana and Janis is not just a matter of accident or narrative artifice; there is a political dimension to their relationship which is the key to the structure of the films.

When Arturo returns to the picture, he brings a reminder of an unfinished historical affair. If at first the horror of the past seemed like the scaffolding of a modern story, the later sections of Parallel Mothers suggest otherwise. Injustice escalates through the generations. Failure to deal with it casts a lingering and ugly shadow. This shadow is a new element in Almodvar’s imagined universe, and it challenges some of his artistic assumptions. A reality as harsh, so brutal, as irresolute as the fascist terror that dominated Spain in the mid-decades of the 20th century does not fit comfortably into its elegant settings and melodramatic vanities. Perhaps that’s the point of Parallel Mothers, and the rawness of its final scenes is a measure of its accomplishment. We are building new worlds to understand the one we were in. Parallel mothers

Classified R. Sex, violence, tragedy. In Spanish, with subtitles. Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes. In theaters.

