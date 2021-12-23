Entertainment
Cruisin the Campus returns with community offers | Arts and entertainment
OSWEGO – Due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, SUNY Oswego is modifying activities related to its Cruisin the Campus program until January 22.
Although the wave has canceled some planned indoor activities, a wide range of events at Rice Creek Field Station and among the Lakers’ sports teams will still welcome visitors.
The Rice Creek Field Station and its adjacent Fallbrook Trails invite nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for fresh air for daily hikes between dawn and dusk. For those interested in guided walks, a day one hike will take place on Saturday, January 1, as well as Rice Creek Ramble nature hikes on January 8 and 15, all starting at 11 a.m. with the optional use of snowshoes. depending on the weather.
In addition, the Rice Creek building will be open on the following days and times between January 3 and January 21:
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and;
9 am-3pm on Saturday
Bird watching sessions through gallery windows will take place from:
January 1, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and;
January 4, 11 and 18, 9-10 a.m.
Laker sports teams will provide indoor entertainment throughout January, starting with the Pathfinder Bank Oswego men’s hockey classic on January 1 and 2 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall. Canton and Skidmore become entangled at 3 p.m., then Oswego faces Augsburg at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship matches will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on January 2, respectively.
Additional men’s hockey games will take place at 7:00 p.m. on:
January 14 vs. Buffalo State
January 22 vs. Plattsburgh in the annual WhiteOut game
A series of women’s hockey games – which are free thanks to the sponsorship of Oswego Health – will take place at 3 p.m. on the following dates:
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action at Laker Hall’s Max Ziel Gymnasium. On January 3, the women will face Alfred at noon and the men will compete against St. Lawrence at 4:00 p.m., then both teams will face Geneseo at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on January 18. are available at tickets.oswego.edu.
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Buffalo State at 1 p.m. at Laker Pool.
As per college protocols, participants must be fully immunized and wear a mask / face cover during all indoor activities. Learn more about SUNY Oswego’s indoor spectator policy at oswego.edu/oswego-forward.
Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at all times throughout the duration of the program.
Due to an initiative to save energy during the winter holidays, some facilities may have lower temperatures than usual, so visitors should plan and dress accordingly.
Additionally, due to the COVID outbreak, the campus will not accept requests from outside groups to use campus facilities until further notice. For more information on daily campus events, visit the SUNY Oswego Events Calendar, calendar.oswego.edu.
