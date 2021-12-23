James Franco admits sleeping with drama students, discusses sex addictionExBulletin



In a rare and high-profile interview, James Franco admitted to sleeping with students at the drama school he co-owned, saying he believed their encounters were consensual despite the striking imbalance of power.

The Oscar-nominated actor has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct since 2018, which he denied at the time, and earlier this year settled a class action lawsuit led by two former students who claimed to have been sexually exploited and victims of fraud at the now closed school.

Franco addressed these allegations and his struggles with sex addiction, among other topics, in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, which posted several excerpts from the conversation on YouTube Wednesday before its full release Thursday afternoon.

“There were people who were angry with me and I needed to listen,” Franco said when wondered why he had remained silent until now. “I just did a lot of work and guess I’m pretty confident to say, four years? There were issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. And so I really used my context. recovery to start looking at that and changing who I was. “

The trial focused on her acting school and a class called “Sex Scenes”

The 2019 lawsuit alleged that Franco and two other men sexually exploited female students at Studio 4, a New York and Los Angeles-based theater school that Franco founded in 2014 (where he taught theater and also at the college level. ).

The plaintiffs, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, sought to represent a class of more than 100 former students. They alleged that the school’s goal was to “create a constant flow of young women to objectify and exploit,” as well as “to circumvent California” pay-to-play “regulations,” which prohibit charging actors for acts. hearings. They told NPR in 2019 that they were promised that as paying students they would have the opportunity to audition for roles in Franco’s projects.

Part of the complaint concerned a class called Sex Scenes, which required students to audition and pay an additional $ 750. Tither-Kaplan said she assumed the class would teach her how to navigate sex scenes professionally, but found her goal to be more for students to “get naked and do sex scenes and not. not complain and push the limits “.

Franco denied the trial allegations at the time, with his attorney also saying he would seek damages from the plaintiffs and their attorneys “for filing this slanderous trial-seeking advertisement.” The women dropped their claims in February 2021 after the parties reached a preliminary settlement, and Franco formally agreed to settle the lawsuit for $ 2.2 million in late June.

“I haven’t slept with anyone in this particular class, but during my teaching I slept with students, and that was wrong,” Franco said in a video clip. “But … that’s not why I started school, and I wasn’t the person who selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan of My part, but yes, there have been some instances where … I was in a consensual relationship with a student and I shouldn’t have been. “

Cagle pushed back, asking Franco how he couldn’t have been aware of the power imbalance between the students and their teacher, a very famous actor.

“I guess at the time I was wondering if it was consensual, okay,” Franco said. “Of course I knew, you know, talking to other people, other teachers or whatever, like, yeah, that’s probably not a cool thing. Back then, I didn’t have it. ‘clear mind … my criteria were like, if it’s consensus, I think it’s cool, we’re all adults. “

Franco also called the sex scenes class provocative, saying it was about dating and relationships and should have been called something more of the “contemporary romance” type.

Franco discussed his sex addiction and its impact on his personal and professional relationships

At another point he admitted that he had “Let down a lot of people”, like his students, the Oscars and his colleagues on various films. Franco spoke of being overworked and approaching his breaking point while juggling a Broadway show, filming a movie, and teaching at four Los Angeles schools.

A year before the misconduct allegations emerged, he said, one of his agents organized an intervention about him being a workaholic.

He spoke of struggles with addiction, first to alcohol, then to sex. He said after getting sober at the age of 17, he sought validation of his professional success and then the attention of women. The problem, he said, is that “there is never enough.”

Franco admitted he was not loyal in his relationships, claiming he cheated on “everyone” before his current girlfriend. He said his godfather had suggested infidelity and dishonesty might interfere with his sobriety, but was not concerned about “what happens between two consenting adults” when he’s single. Franco said he used this as “an excuse to go online.”

“It was like ‘Well we’re being honest here aren’t we’ and like you said, completely blind to power dynamics or something, but also completely blind to people’s feelings. “, he said, adding that his behavior had reached a point where he” was hurting everyone “.

He also spoke of his long friend and collaborator, Seth Rogen, who said earlier this year that he did not intend to work with Franco again following the allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I love Seth Rogen,” Franco said. “I worked with him for 20 years, we didn’t fight… He was my closest work friend, collaborator, we just gelled. And what he said is true, we don’t work together right now and we have no intention of working together. “

Franco said that while Rogen’s comments were hurtful, he understood Rogen had to respond for him because he was silent himself. He added that this was another reason he wanted to speak “so that people don’t have to answer for me.”

This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.