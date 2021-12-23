Who is Joaquin Phoenix? | Bollywood News





Joaquin Phoenix is ​​indeed an actor, producer and animal rights activist from the United States. He has won several awards for his dark and unorthodox roles in independent films, as well as an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Grammy Award, as well as two Golden Globe Awards. He was named 12th on the New York Times list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century in 2020. Phoenix began his career in television series alongside his brother River in the early 1980s, after being born in Puerto Rico and growing up in Los Angeles and Florida. SpaceCamp (1986) and Parenthood (1987) which were his first major film performances. During this time he was known as Leaf Phoenix, a nickname he created for himself. In the early 1990s, Phoenix regained his real name and was recognized by critics for his supporting role in the comedy-drama To Die For (1995). For his performance as the villainous Emperor Commodus in the historical drama film Gladiator, he received critical acclaim and his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor (2000). He found success with the horror films Signs (2002) and The Village (2004), the historical drama Hotel Rwanda and his portrayal of singer Johnny Cash in the biopic Walk the Line, for which he won a Grammy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Prior to taking a sabbatical from acting, Phoenix went on to win accolades in two films directed by longtime collaborator James Gray: the action thriller We Own the Night and the romantic drama Two Lovers. Phoenix returned to the movies in the 2010s and was widely acclaimed. He received his third Oscar nomination for his performance in psychological drama The Master (2012), for which he won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. Read also: What is David Spade’s Net Worth?

