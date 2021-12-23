Actor Rob Schneider receives a helping hand from Scottsdale Police





The Saturday Night Live alumnus said Scottsdale police recently came to his aid after his car broke down in the valley.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Actor Rob Schneider, known for his roles in “The Hot Chick” and “Grown Ups,” recently needed help after experiencing car trouble in the Valley. The 58-year-old artist thanked the Scottsdale Police Department in a tweet Wednesday after a local officer rescued him. “Huge thanks to Scottsdale Finest for all of your help today when my car broke down,” Schneider wrote. Schneider, who moved to Arizona Over the past two years, has appeared in several films with fellow Saturday Night Live alumnus Adam Sandler and recently appeared on “The Masked Singer”. Her daughter is singer Elle King. He had also been the spokesperson for State farm insurance until he was dropped in 2014 due to his anti-vaccination views. A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Agent Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!! pic.twitter.com/F4hj5hNX3M – Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) 23 December 2021 RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Mosquitoes In Arizona. Here is the answer RELATED: Frankie Muniz Goes into Olive Oil Business Up to speed Follow the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Know 12 News At 12 News, we listen, we search, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC subsidiary owned by TEGNA Inc. At 12 News, it’s a matter of facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people each month on the air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, and 12News.com. We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We stand up for our neighbors, make positive change and connect our wider community to solutions. 12 News is the official home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence. Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by subscribing to our daily bulletin. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 Youtube news channel. Read content curated for our Spanish speaking audience on the Espaol page.

