Kelly LeBrock calls ex-husband Steven Seagal a Hollywood tragedy





Kelly LeBrock pities her controversial ex-husband Steven Seagal, calling him a Hollywood tragedy. “I’m sorry for the man,” the 61-year-old actress told Page Six in a recent interview with Seagal, who has been accused by many women of sexual misconduct for decades. “I think he’s just a very sad person and he’s what I would call a Hollywood tragedy,” she said, adding, “I think he was very bullied when ‘he was a child, very sickly, very weak and I guess people who are treated that way because children get lost as they get older. “I wish him the best.” The couple married from 1987 to 1996 and share three children together, daughters Annaliza and Arissa and son Dominic. LeBrock and Seagal with their first child, daughter Annalisa. Getty Images Seagal, 69, a martial arts instructor turned action star, has been mired in controversy for years. In 2018, two women charged the actor with sexual assault, one reportedly taking place in 1993 and the other in 2002, but both cases fell outside the statute of limitations and no charges were filed. been brought against the actor. Eleven other women, including actresses Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies, also accused the actor of sexual misconduct. He also has Serbian and Russian nationalities and is a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin. In 2018 he was nominated by russia as special envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States. After LeBrock divorced Seagal, she left Hollywood to live on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California. “You know, I’ve never been impressed with being famous or fabulous,” she told us. “I got up everyday and did my job, didn’t think I was a pretty lady or any of that nonsense. I have never been impressed with myself. I think I am pretty normal. LeBrock rose to fame for starring in an iconic Pantene commercial. LeBrock made her modeling debut and her big breakup came at the age of 19 with a 24-page run in Vogue magazine, followed by a contract with Christian Dior and the infamous Pantene commercial in which she intoned: “Don’t hate me for being ‘I’m beautiful. “I didn’t hate it,” she says of ’80s advertising, which has become a pop culture phenomenon. “I just thought it was ridiculous. When I went up for the reading, I looked at them and I said, “I can’t say that”, and I started to walk down the hall and the woman said, “You are there now, why? don’t you just say it? ‘I said it, and it was ironic. She went on to star in “The Woman in Red” alongside Gene Wilder and in John Hughes’ teen comedy “Weird Science”. After a very long sabbatical, LeBrock returns to the screen as the ex-wife of a gangster in the comedy “Tomorrow is today” but she’s not sure whether she’ll be back in Hollywood to stay. LeBrock starred in the 1985 teenage comedy “Weird Science”. Universal images “Who knows, quite honestly, I just want to get married and stay home,” she said. “I have my beautiful grandchildren and they were right here and they are amazing. My life is busy. “I met a wonderful man who I really respect and I’m in love for the first time in a very long time. And he’s brilliant too. He’s a neurologist and one of the best in the country and that’s really nice. to have someone smart to talk to.

