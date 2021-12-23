Joel Coen Takes on Iconic Shakespeare TragedyExBulletin



toggle legend Apple TV +

Apple TV +

In Macbeth’s tragedy, director Joel Coen slashes Shakespeare’s text, distilling each scene to its furious essence. At 105 minutes, it is a Macbeth movie than most. The most famous verses are still there, of course “Is this a dagger that I see in front of me” and all the rest. But the story of Macbeth’s murderous rise to power is told with ruthless focus.

The visuals are as austere and stripped down as the text. Coen and his director of photography, Bruno Delbonnel, evoke the look of older films with a spectral black and white palette and an almost square frame. Carter Burwell’s score creates an eerie ambience, complemented by what sounds like the drumbeat of an executioner.

It is an impeccable piece of craftsmanship; the very appearance of the film cast a spell. Sometimes you might remember Orson Welles’ 1948 Macbeth, and also of Akira Kurosawa’s masterful story in 1957, Throne of Blood. Yet Coen’s biggest influence here is Carl Theodor Dreyer, the austere Danish director who has scrutinized the tormented souls of his characters deeply.

The Tormented Souls here are played by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and it is fascinating to see two of our most famous actors emerge from the expressionist shadow of this film. Washington and McDormand are both in their 60s, slightly older than most actors portrayed as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. And so there is an even greater sense of futility in their murderous plot against King Duncan, while he is a guest in their house. This Macbeth’s reign of terror is destined to be short-lived.

Not much has changed: Macbeth commits a horrific act and seizes power, setting in motion a chain of brutal violence. At one point, he turns to the three old witches who first prophesied that he would become king. The Three Witches are played by English comedian Kathryn Hunter, whose brilliant performance, with her frightening intonations and contortionist gestures, gives this film its darkest magic.

Coen’s staging of Macbeth’s sequence with the witches is ingenious: rather than showing us the witches stirring their pot, he places them in the rafters like birds, towering over Macbeth, while the ground beneath his feet becomes a bubbling cauldron. Over and over again, the director takes some of the most famous moments in theater history and gives them a sense of abstraction. Macbeth’s Castle looks like something out of a surreal painting, with its rows of identical arches and bold contrasts of light and dark.

As spellbinding as the film is, the cast is never overshadowed by the production’s conception. McDormand brings his usual steely poise to Lady Macbeth, which makes her all the more pitiful to see. And Washington is remarkable: I had worried that this role would get a lot of stentorian bellow, but until all hell broke loose in the final act, the actor underplayed beautifully. Washington plays Macbeth as an old man lost in the fog of his own bloodlust. He whispers Shakespeare’s tongue as if it really sprang from within himself.

The rest of the superb ensemble combines actors from the stage and the cinema. Brendan Gleeson plays the doomed and unsuspecting Duncan with a truly regal air, while Bertie Carvel brings the requisite gravity to the role of Banquo, the close friend and fighter Macbeth would betray. And I loved the youthful vitality of Corey Hawkins as Macduff, the rival who will help end Macbeth’s reign.

Like the many films Joel Coen has made with his brother Ethan, Macbeth’s tragedy was run less than an inch of his life, taking away an emotional impact. Sometimes I wanted to linger longer in this dark world, to let its cold seep deeper into my bones. Still, there’s no denying that Coen has the right temperament for this most accursed Shakespeare play. Add it to the many stories he has told of men lost in tragedies of their own accord.