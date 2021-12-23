Santas Letters continues to spread joy | Culture & Leisure

A few weeks ago, the local charity Santas Letters kicked off the holiday season with a party for the community they serve, complete with fire pits, hot chocolate and snacks. The air was filled with fake snow, a sweet smell of burnt wood, and happy voices.

The front yard of Kristine and Sean Malones Dagsboro’s home has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland once again, with a holiday village growing each year with another work by Seans.

Santa arrived in a vintage fire truck, courtesy of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, as did the event’s centerpiece, the letterbox, in which hundreds of people placed their letters at the Jolly Old Elf throughout the season.

When Sean shared that night that the mailbox had a little mishap on the way to their house, it fell off the truck just after the turn on route 26, he laughed and said it was a little dent, but still works well.

Then he ran off to start the snow machine, singing, I’m gonna have a snowstorm!

It was with that in mind that the Malones started Santas Letters in 2018. It was, according to Kristina, a difficult year for her and her family, and they were just looking for a way to bring back the Christmas cheer. Inspired by Seans’ years as a postal worker, when he read and responded to letters sent to Santa in the mail, they decided to do the same.

The letters, said Kristina, have the dual purpose of making them aware of the needs of the community and of inspiring them to continue their outreach work.

The one we got tonight was to make sure Santa had what he wanted for Christmas, to make sure Ms. Claus got what she wanted, Kristina said earlier this week. She recalled the very first letter they received in 2018, from an older woman saying I know I’m a little too old to write to Santa.

We thought we needed to fix this, Kristina said. And from there it went crazy, she said.

What they found was that there were needs in the community that were innocently expressed in those letters, and they set out to help.

This year, Kristina said, the couple have responded to around 330 letters, but perhaps more importantly, have helped 45 families. This includes around 100 children whose Christmas season has been made brighter and their families, by extension.

Kristina attributed their success this year to the fact that they were able to hire a Santa Claus helper who widened their reach in the community and helped us spread the word. This meant bringing in business sponsors to help fund their efforts, which had been largely funded in previous years through private donations and an annual fundraiser for the spaghetti dinner.

This addition, she says, has allowed us to help many more families. She also credited an army of around 20 volunteers who helped wrap the gifts and a donor who contributed to the space the couple can use as Santa Central as gifts stacked throughout the season. Others helped by volunteering the night of the mailbox delivery, pouring hot chocolate and stoking fires.

Santas Letters also collaborated this year with an organization in Selbyville called Community Inspired Action, which annually provides gifts, food and family photos to families in the area.

The charity even got a thumbs up from actor Amir Arison, from the TV series The Blacklist, who gave Santas Letters a thumbs up by naming them his nonprofit of the month for December in a cameo they posted on their Facebook page. He will donate some of the proceeds from his cameo to Santas Letters, he said, in the short video from the set for The Blacklist.

Now that the season draws to a close, Santas Letters will take stock of his activities for the year, write thank-you notes, and plan for what’s to come. A few families had yet to collect the gifts Santas Letters had collected for them, Kristina said. Other than that, the couple remained open to anything that literally came up on their doorstep. One year, someone knocked on our door on Christmas Eve, she said. If we can help, we will.

For more information on Santa’s Letters, visit www.santaslettersinc.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page.