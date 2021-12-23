The King of Bollywood is back! Shah Rukh Khan sports long hair and strengthened physique, resumes filming

It has been a long time since Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the big screen. It’s been three long years since we last saw him in Zero. His fans have been waiting to see him on the big screen again, and it looks like he has now started shooting the movie.



He was recently seen in long hair in Mumbai. The King of Bollywood has resumed filming. He was spotted on his way to the shoot. Dressed in a black outfit, her long hair is tied back in a bun. Khan had a muscular physique. The fans are jumping for joy.

What do we know about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan?

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan also has a cameo appearance of Salman Khan. Apart from them, the film stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and John Abraham as the villain.

In order to prepare for the role, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have followed a rigorous diet and exercise routine. For a few action scenes, he had to get back in shape.

Pathan’s filming schedule was reportedly postponed after Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case. Now filming has resumed and is expected to end in 15-20 days.

Besides YRF-backed Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will likely be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next film also starring Taapsee Pannu. He is reportedly in talks to play a role in The Family Man’s action thriller, Raj & DK.

