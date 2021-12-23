14 Marvel actors who dated other Marvel actors





With great power comes great chemistry! If there’s one thing fans love, it’s sending their favorite characters together. It’s easy to root for the tracks to end up together, but sometimes you can pick a couple that haven’t even met onscreen, especially if the actors are dating IRL. There is so much Marvel content, it’s really no surprise that some actors from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and every other non-canon Marvel movie) have actually dated in real life. Here are 14 pairs of Marvel actors who dated in real life: 1. Tom Holland and Zendaya, who played Peter Parker and MJ Watson in Spider-Man: Homecoming, made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2021 Spider-Man: No Path Home first. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images / Via Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

They kindly called each other “my spider-man” and “my MJ“on Instagram. Jojo Whilden / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

2. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, met on the set in 2012 and dated until 2015. Columbia Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Garfield said Variety that playing Peter Parker “was only beautiful” because “I met Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. “ Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

3. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who played Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in the 2002s Spider Man, has begun encounter during the filming of the first film but broke up before production on the sequel began. Columbia Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Director Sam Raimi told the Sydney Morning Herald, “I feared they might find the same chemistry again, but it was just me who worried… this relationship probably only added to their ability to trust each other.” Lalo Yasky / WireImage / Via Getty

4. Emily VanCamp, who played Sharon Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Chris Pratt, who played Peter Quill in guardians of the galaxy, dated pre-MCU from 2004-2007 playing with siblings on Everwood Wood. Zade Rosenthal / Walt Disney Company / courtesy Everett Collection / Jay Maidment / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Pratt said TV guide, “The people who know us are happy and were probably expecting that to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we have this person going like, ‘This is really scary. You just kissed your sister. “” 5. Gemma Chan, who played Sersi in Eternals, and Dominic Cooper, who played Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger, has been together since 2018. Sophie Mutevelian / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios 2011 MVLFFLLC. TM & 2011 Marvel. All rights reserved. / Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they voluntary for COOK-19 together and delivered food to frontline healthcare workers. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

6. Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster in Thor, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, were romantically linked in 2002. Walt Disney Studios / courtesy Everett Collection / Jay Maidment / Columbia Pictures / Marvel / courtesy Everett Collection

They were released again in 2006. Rob Beccaris / WireImage / Via Getty

seven. Paul Bettany, who played Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Jennifer Connelly, who voiced Karen (the AI ​​in Peter’s costume) in Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been married since 2003. Disney + / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Chuck Zlotnick / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

They encounter on the set of A beautiful spirit in 2001, and he proposed to her before they started dating. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

8. Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana, who played Rocket Raccoon and Gamora in guardians of the galaxy, has begun encounter during filming The words together in 2011. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

However, they broke up just before New Years in 2012. Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

9. Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei, who played Tony Stark and Aunt May in Spider-Man: Homecoming, dated from 1993 to 1994. They were also in Only you and Chaplin together. Columbia Tristar / Getty Images

ten. Ryan Reynolds, who played Wade Wilson in dead Pool, and Scarlett Johansson, who played Natasha Romanoff in The Avengers, were married from 2008 to 2011. 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / courtesy Everett Collection / Zade Rosenthal / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2019, Johansson said Vanity Fair, “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage … Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.” Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

11. Richard Madden, who played Ikaris in Eternals, and Jenna Coleman, who made a cameo appearance as Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger, dated from 2012-2015. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection / Marvel Studios / Via Disney +

While they were together he liked to visit her on Doctor Who together. He said Vulture, “I couldn’t care less, like when I go on set and see the TARDIS. I would take a selfie of it and send it to my dad!” Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12. Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence, who played Hank McCoy and Raven Darkhlme in X-Men: First Class, dated 2010-2013. 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

After their breakup Lawrence said Vogue that the fact that he never wrung out the dish sponges was kind of a red flag. She said, “We were in the kitchen once, and I picked up the sponge, and it was soapy and wet, and I was like, See? That’s the kind of thing that makes me think that we’re never going to work. ‘ Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

13. Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, who played Christine Everhart and Justin Hammer in Iron man 2, has been together since 2007. Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection / Industrial Light & Magic / Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

They met by chance in the lobby of Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

14. And finally, Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki in Thor, and Zawe Ashton, who will play a scoundrel in Wonders (2023), were romantically linked since he played in Treason together in 2019. Zade Rosenthal / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Jeff Spicer / BFC / Getty Images for BFC

They made their red carpet debut in 2021. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

