Jonathan Frakes Solves Oldest Mystery In Star Trek’s ‘Discoverys’ Cannon [Exclusive]

Back in 2018, The Trek franchise dropped a curious episode, Calypso, as part of its Short hikes anthology series and in doing so changed the canon of Star Trek: Discovery always.

the Discovery of the USS, stranded far in the future, is embarked by a refugee named Craft (Aldis Hodge). He finds the ship empty, except for his smart computer, Zora, which keeps him company.

Co-written by Picard co-creator Michael Chabon and directed by Longtime Discovery producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, Calypso’s canonical status has been a mystery ever since. The events of Star Trek: Discovery I haven’t quite caught up with this moment, but in the final episode, Season 4’s Stormy Weather directed by Trek superstar Jonathan Frakes Zora gets full control of the ship in order to save the crew. So what now?

Reverse met Number One himself to discuss all things Zora, his love for Lower decks, his enthusiasm for Strange new worlds, and what fans can expect from the new showrunner for Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 6, Stormy Weather.

One of the first things Jonathan Frakes reveals about this pivot Discovery episode is that it took more than one person to play Zora. Since 2018, the voice of AI has been provided by Annabelle Wallis. But this time there was a Zora you heard, and a Zora you never heard.

Gray (Ian Alexander) talks to Zora, the invisible but understood sensitive computer Discovery of the USS. CBS / Paramount +

Wallis was not on set with the cast of Discovery, but Frakes also didn’t relay Zoras’ lines to off-camera actors. Instead, he felt that a real actress needed to be present to read Zoras’ lines, giving the actors a more intimate and human connection to their user-friendly on-board computer.

I insisted that we hire an actress, says Frakes Reverse.

The invisible hero of this episode was the Canadian actress Salon de la Robinne, who replaced Zora on set.

She joined our cast around this time, Frakes says. She acted a lot like Annabelle, and probably could have played the part outright if the part hadn’t already been cast.

Zora is arguably the biggest character in the episode, even though she doesn’t have a face. Gray (Ian Alexander) realizes how overwhelmed Zora is with driving the ship and plays an AI game to calm her down. At the end of the episode, when their ship exits the Subspace Rift, Burnham must give control of the ship to Zora. To calm her Captain, Zora sings the standard made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Stormy Weather, here sung by Annabelle Wallis herself.

Annabelle Wallis voices Zora, the AI ​​ship computer on Discovery. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

There are wonderful footage of stormy weather at the end, Frakes says. This represents a metaphor for what Book is going through, as well as what condition the ship is in at the end of the episode. There are all kinds of relationships to which the idea of ​​stormy weather could apply here. What Gray is going through. Stamets. And of course, Michael Burnham.

We have an friendly competition as directors.

Despite the stormy weather for the ship Discovery, Frakes believes the show itself only gets better as it goes, and he would know it. Frakes directed great episodes of Discovery since the first season and frequently mentions how the cast reminds him The next generation. He’s also thrilled that Stormy Weather is playing with some of the same visual textures featured by Calypso, directed by Frakes colleague Olatunde Osunsanmi.

We have a friendly competition as directors, laughs Frakes. I’m still thinking about what I could steal from Tunde, especially with this one.

But, with Stormy Weather, is that Discovery really answer the question of how the series will end up finding its way to Calypso? Yes and no.

In a way, the episode creates a fake moment where you think Calypso is about to happen. The entire crew is teleported into the pattern buffers, which obscures them, which, of course, would explain the events of Calypso squarely. But in this episode, Zora was ordered by her captain to maintain her position, which is not happening here. That said, Discovery has now implemented two ways for Calypso to perform this season:

Zora can teleport anyone in the internal workings of the vessel, and Now his captain trusts him.

That’s a very high concept, says Frakes. The crew and Burnham will either trust Zora to save them or carry on their legacy. Michael Burnham is looking for how confidence his own ship.

Lower decks and Picard Season 2

Jonathan Frakes as Riker in Lower decks, with Jack Quaid as Boimler … and Boimler. CBS / Paramount +

Unlike when Discovery started, Frakes’ participation in contemporary Star Trek now extends beyond a single show. He directed two consecutive episodes of Picard Season 1 and is returning to direct another episode block in Season 2. He also returned as Captain Riker in Lower decks Season 2 and says showrunner Mike McMahan has captured a whole new taste for Star Trek. Frakes hints that he’s always happy to come back to Lower decks, if needed. I love Riker on Lower deckshe laughs.

When Picard Season 2 kicks off in February, you might just see Frakes working on those episodes, but this time there’s a new showrunner. Michael Chabon is still part of the Star Trek family but has chosen to focus on the CBS adaptation of his famous novel, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. Replacing Chabon as the showrunner is Terry Matalas, perhaps best known for running the SyFy version of 12 monkeys, as well as having writing credits on two episodes of Star Trek: Business. But if Trekkies is worried about the new showrunner on Picard Season 2, Frakes says they shouldn’t be.

Terry [Matalas] is like [Mike] McMahan in that he has an incredible experience and loves a specific love for the Next generation, he said reassuringly. Hes has a wicked sense of humor and a wonderful sense of storytelling. I think with Picard Season 2, Terry succeeded.

Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Picard (Patrick Stewart) in Picard Season 1. CBS / Paramount +

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Due to sanitary measures, Frakes did not have the chance to achieve episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, but says he’s on deck to start directing in Season 2. He’s excited for the future of Picard but just as excited to be working on SNW where hell finds Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck and Anson Mount which he directed during Discovery Season 2.

This show still has another one new flavor for Trek, says Frakes. I can not wait to see it.