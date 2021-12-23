Icebreakers with Morning Brews Entertainment Expert Brandon Katz





Brandon katz, which covers entertainment activities for The Brew, is a human Wikipedia for the streaming wars, the future of movie franchises, and why the hell they left Peter Parker [redacted] in the new Spider-Man movie. We asked Brandon to share his predictions for next year and as many movies and TV shows as he can provide. What are your favorites for the entertainment industry in 2022? The box office will never return to normal before the pandemic. Under normal conditions, box office sales were around $ 11 billion nationally and $ 40 billion globally per year. With shortened theatrical windows, the industry’s pivot to direct-to-consumer entertainment, and Covid’s third calendar year, I don’t think we’ll ever get back to those numbers, unfortunately. But I don’t think movie theaters ever go out, either. We’ll likely see NBCUniversal rebrand as Peacock because this streaming service lags ridiculously behind its rivals. I think there are actually a lot of good things in there, but it has drawn criticism for its coverage of the Olympics and there is no blockbuster series to anchor it like Hulu and Netflix do. . Discovery-WarnerMedia will likely be finished in early or mid-2022. I think they’re well suited to streaming wars because of their complementary strengths. Warner Bros. has a century-old library of scripted and IP entertainment, while Discovery focuses on low-cost unscripted entertainment. I think Roku is going to get caught. It has over 55 million active users in the United States and a list of original programs. He’s small enough to sneak past the DOJ or the FTC, but big enough to actually help a streamer. Which TV shows and movies are you most excited for in 2022? There are a few major franchise shows and movies that I’m excited for: The Batman, Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Creed III, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, Obi -Wan Kenobi, and the Lord of the Rings. Exits outside the franchise? I am really excited for The Devil in the White City, Pam & Tommy, Tokyo Vice, The Old Man, The Bad Guys, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Elvis, Nope, Canterbury Glass, The Fabelmans, and Babylon If you were in charge of the 2022 Oscars, how would you arrange them? It would cause a lot of drama because it’s not fair for certain categories, but in terms of creating a more watchable event for the whole country, I would put a lot of technical categories during commercial breaks. I would also add Best Choreography or Stunt Performance as an official category to attract mainstream action movie viewers and, frankly, because it’s a long overdue award for stunt performers in Hollywood. If you could bring back a TV show, what would it be? Freaks and Geeks. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

