Minnal Murali Star Tovino Thomas

Bombay:
December 23 Malayalam star Tovino Thomas announces upcoming film Minnal Murali is the story of an ordinary man from Karakulam of Kerala, who one day obtains special powers but does not fly off skyscrapers like some of his Hollywood counterparts. Thomas, best known for 7th day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Uyare and Mayanadhi, said director Basil Joseph is an origin story of a local superhero who doesn’t start fighting the villain the next day. “We wanted to make a movie that would work with superhero fans all over the world as well as for ordinary audiences who are not used to these kinds of movies. I envisioned my parents, who don’t have the used to ‘Spider-Man’, watching and loving the movie, ”Thomas told PTI in an interview.
“We designed him as an ordinary man getting superpowers and how he wouldn’t save the world from tomorrow, he would experience his powers. Like how we showed him breaking the wall, grabbing the fan, etc. The superhero part is the X factor in the movie, “he added.
Minnal Murali introduces Thomas as Jaison, a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning.
The 32-year-old actor hopes the film will be a worthy addition to the ever-growing list of well-made Malayalam films that have universal appeal.
“Malayalam cinema has always had a reputation for making films with good content and emotional dramas are our strong point. With our film we focused on our strengths, the emotional drama and making it sound sane.
“We didn’t copy the Hollywood superhero movies because the movie is set in Karakulam (a town in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) and we don’t have any skyscrapers. It wears dhoti, chappals, etc. added.
Director Joseph said it was writer Arun Anirudhan who came up with the idea to make a film about an ordinary man struck by lightning.
The team then came together to weave a story around the premise and the end result was “Minnal Murali”. The final script was written by Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.
“Lightning is the most famous source of energy in the world and anyone can be struck by lightning. We too have shown an ordinary man in this situation and what happens next is ‘story, “said the filmmaker, who debuted in 2015 with” Kunjiramayanam, “said.
Joseph said the goal was to make Minnal Murali authentic and relevant to reach a wider audience.
The director, who previously collaborated with the actor for the 2017 hit sports comedy “Godha”, revealed that Thomas was his first and only choice to play Jaison aka Minnal (means “lightning” in Malayalam) Murali.
“Tovino has a superhero stature and as an actor he’s versatile. My comedies are a bit loud so I need actors who can play him a little loud but still have control. can play the role without being too loud, he added.
For the action sequences, Thomas learned martial arts and underwent a physical transformation, going from a chubby Jaison to a slimmer superhero in a red and blue suit and a red mask.
The director said the superhero genre originated primarily from Hollywood, and the crew tried to pay “tributes” to it through their film. This is only Joseph’s third feature film.
“People there grew up reading comics. When ‘Spider-Man’ comes along, everyone is excited because they’ve been reading it since they were kids.
“This genre came from America and we intentionally mentioned American superheroes. In our movie, it is done in such a way that the main character is educated in superhero culture,” he said. added.
Working on this film was an opportunity that came with both pressure and responsibility, Joseph said.
“The idea wasn’t just to have Thomas do some superheroic things onscreen and spend the entire budget on VFX (visual effects). We had to make sure it was a commercial film that would appeal to. all ages We also had to see the business side.
“We made a universal movie. We didn’t want to make a masala movie with all the action stuff or dancing objects. We wanted to have emotions, drama, humor, action and that characters are empathetic, ”the director said. noted.
Produced by Sophia Paul through the Weekend Blockbusters banner, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram and Aju Varghese.
The film will be released on Netflix in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English on Friday.
