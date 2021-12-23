Hollywood is taking steps to diversify behind the camera. How’s it going?

Sarah Cho knew she wanted to be a writer from the age of 3. But after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2017, Ms. Cho had no connection to Hollywood and no idea how to enter the industry.

I didn’t know if I would ever get the chance to be a writer, she said. Then in 2019, NBCUniversal’s one-year writers program as part of its Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) initiative set her on the path to success. Towards the end of the program, they send your samples. I have a manager who helped me take the next steps.

Ms. Cho was quickly hired as a screenwriter on the upcoming Hulu drama series, The Girl From Plainville, and currently has plans in various stages of development. For her, it’s clear why the diversity programs created by some studios are so important.

When you look at the industry, it’s all about relationships. When you come from a population that has not traditionally been included, … these diversity programs are really the only chance, she says.

Hollywood’s desire to be more inclusive, behind the camera as in front of it, is driven by its own efforts and by a younger audience for whom the stakes are not negotiable. The results are sometimes uneven: few blacks or natives were nominated for directing or writing at this year’s Emmy Awards, for example.

As they find their place, entertainment companies are starting to invest in equity and launch programs to help the industry break free from its past.

NBCUniversal this year added an Animated Writers Program to its list of writing, directing and composing initiatives that have started or have been revamped in the past four years. (Parent company Comcast has made a multi-year pledge in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, to spending $ 100 million to fight inequality.) Netflix has also announced new initiatives, including one earlier this week. this month, in collaboration with the advocacy group IllumiNative, which will offer a grant to indigenous producers to develop film and television projects.

Our job is to look at the current situation and think about what we want the future to look like. … We found out that everyone has to put on an inclusion lens, says Vern Myers, vice president of inclusion strategy at Netflix.

In March, a report by McKinsey & Co. found that Hollywood loses more than $ 10 billion in revenue a year because it underestimates the plans of black creators, for example. The public is demanding such changes, says Yalda Uhls, founder and executive director of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Especially a younger, more multicultural audience. It is a business imperative.

Moderate improvements were mainly due to streaming platforms, says Darnell Hunt, co-author of UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report. Streamers don’t care as much about ratings, says Dr Hunt. They are more influenced by subscribers. So, they can take risks on new color designer shows, like [Netflixs] Squid Game and so on, which would never have a chance on broadcast networks.

When Ms. Myers was hired in October 2018, Netflix had already made inclusion one of its core values. But it took a strategy to really progress.

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative conducted Netflix’s first comprehensive diversity and inclusion study in February 2021. Analysis of live original movies and TV series over the period 2018-2019 showed the studio to exceed the norm industry for women in front of and behind the camera. . Overall improvements have been made with the inclusion of under-represented groups in programming. But the study noted specific groups that are still not presented as often in relation to their populations in the United States, including figures from the Latinx (the term gender-neutral) and LGBTQ communities, and people with disabilities. The number of directors, screenwriters, producers and creators of Latinx series was also small.

In February, Netflix announced it would spend $ 100 million over the next five years to fund organizations that help under-represented communities find jobs in television and film. In September, the studio announced it would also spend 1.2 million ($ 1.59 million) on a new program that will help develop and support the careers and training of up to 1,000 people, especially those of various origins, across Great Britain.

Ana-Christina Ramn, co-author of UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, says studios need to communicate what they’re doing and be self-reflective. Recently, there have been a lot more studio programs for behind-the-camera positions, she says. In the past, they were only intended for historically black colleges and universities. But they also understand that they need to broaden their approach and they need to make sure they’re more transparent about the type of outreach they’re doing.

Dario Acosta / Courtesy of NBCUniversal Craig Robinson is the Director of Diversity for NBCUniversal. After various media companies approached him for advice on how to improve in May 2020, Mr Robinson shared everything he and the company had learned and used.

After various media companies approached Craig Robinson, NBCUniversals director of diversity, for advice on how to improve in May 2020, he immediately gave them everything he and the company had learned and used. It is not a business secret that we want to keep to ourselves. We were trying to improve diversity, equity, inclusion for the whole industry, he says. If we can bring in a new, diverse screenwriter, director, or producer and keep that on our projects, that’s great. If they get their first loan from us, but it gets them a big deal with one of our competitors, that’s fine too. It is not a competition. The work is too much and too much.

Since the company’s GTDI effort began in 2017, 30% of alumni of writing, directing and composing initiatives have earned credits on NBCUniversal TV shows and movies. Robinson also says the industry needs to do more to bring under-represented groups into senior management and into situations where they can be heard. At NBCUniversal, the head of diversity reports directly to the CEO, he says.

If you’re watching Hollywood right now, yes, there is a lot of diversity in the lower rank positions. It’s because of these diversity programs, says Ms. Cho, the writer. But there is still so much work to be done.