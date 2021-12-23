Home Alone actor Devin Ratray arrested for alleged domestic violence





Actor Devin Ratray, famous for his role as Buzz McCallister in the classic film Alone at home, was arrested amid allegations of domestic violence. Ratray, 44, was taken into police custody in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with the alleged incident, which allegedly took place earlier this month, according to People. According to the publication, the actor has been charged with one count of domestic assault by strangulation and another count of domestic assault. His bond was set at $ 25,000. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the actor “surrendered and was treated and released.” According to local NBC affiliate KFOR-TV, Ratray had traveled to Oklahoma City to appear as a famous guest at the annual Pop Christmas Con, which took place December 4-5. Citing documents viewed, KFOR-TV reported that the woman was identified as the girlfriend of Ratray, who allegedly told police she had quarreled with the actor and then left him to return to their home. hotel room. According to the outlet, Ratray followed her to the hotel, where the alleged physical altercation allegedly took place. “[The] the victim had difficulty breathing while being strangled and with the accused’s hand over her mouth, “the news station said citing an affidavit of probable cause. According to KFOR-TV, the alleged victim “suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under the left eye, marks under the right eye, marks above the left side of his upper lip, a bruise on his chest and a sore right arm “. TMZ quoted a spokesperson for Ratray as saying the two had only had a verbal argument which had not turned physical. News week has contacted representatives from Ratray, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for comment. Ratray rose to fame in 1990, when he played Macaulay Culkin’s older brother Kevin McCallister in the hit comedy Alone at home. He recently reprized his role in the new Disney + movie Home Sweet Home Alone. Earlier this month, Ratray said People as possible Alone at home a reunion was underway with some of the original cast. “This film has become a legacy and has affected families for over a generation,” Ratray told the publication. “Parents show children, children show grandchildren something that I was a part of. I realized that this movie is bigger than me.”

