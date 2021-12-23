CareLink brings Christmas to its customers





NETHER PROVIDENCE Santa’s helpers were out early Thursday to load hundreds of gifts to deliver to participants and staff in the CareLink community in the Delaware Valley. Approximately 350 CareLink employees serve nearly 300 clients with severe and persistent mental illness and developmental disabilities in residential and professional programs in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania and Camden County, New Jersey. CareLink CEO Gary Woomer said his nonprofit has been located in Delaware County for more than 70 years and has provided people with mental illness and developmental disabilities with support to live, work and do. part of the community with over 30 programs in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He estimated that CareLink serves more than 200 Delaware County residents through supported employment and education, job training, and supported housing. Woomer described clients as adults who have often been marginalized in society, and vacations are generally a difficult time for people with mental health treatment issues. You see an increase in depression, anxiety, loneliness in general, he said. Woomer said the pandemic has been difficult for clients because a big part of recovery is community reunion, peer support and fellowship. Obviously this time of year is also critically important, but with the pandemic it is impossible for us to come together, ”said Woomer. We were thinking about how to make people feel included, appreciated and recognized, we thought (would be good) to individualize Christmas for each of them. The delivery of 650 freebies was facilitated by CareLinks’ longtime maintenance provider, Budget Maintenance, who also donated $ 5,000 to help fund the holiday gifts. The gifts included clothes, puzzles, and games. Santa Claus joined the volunteers as they went from house to house throughout the day to deliver the gifts. Woomer said some clients are at home, but most are in congregational care facilities. Woomer said that while the pandemic has been a challenge, he thanked his staff and customers for navigating difficult circumstances. I would like to recognize their efforts as well as the efforts of the staff. They are surprisingly resilient people, they have been so all their lives, he said. We traditionally bring everyone together and have a really big event and everyone is looking forward to that. He said there was some disappointment that it couldn’t happen right now. But this is our way (of saying) “we recognize you and always recognize you, you are still valuable, you are important and mean something to us – happy holidays,” Woomer said. And when things get better, you have the option of getting together as a large group.

