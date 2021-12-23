The author of “Magical Thinking” was 87 years old – The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed up with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the scripts for films such as Panic in Needle Park and True confessions, is dead. She was 87 years old.

Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The year of magical thinking documented her struggle to cope with Dunne’s sudden death in 2003 and was adapted as a solo Broadway play, who died Thursday at her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, said Didion editor Knopf, The Hollywood reporter.

The year of magical thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize, sold over a million copies and spent over 24 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

“People would stop me at airports and tell me what it had done for them,” she said. noted in a 2011 interview with New York magazine.

“Nothing I read about grief seemed to exactly express the insanity of it, which was the interesting aspect to me – how tenuous our sanity is.”

Didion wrote The year of magical thinking in 88 days, deciding to “write it fast so it was raw, because I felt like it was the texture it should have.”

She added, “I found it incredibly easy to write. It was like sitting down and crying. I didn’t even feel like I was writing it. I am generally very aware of the rhythm of the sentences and how they work. I didn’t even think about it.

Didion then adapted his memoir for the 2007 Broadway play directed by David Hare and starring Vanessa Redgrave as Didion; the actress received a Tony nomination for Best Actress for her performance.

Didion said of the theatrical version: “[Producer] Scott Rudin came to me and said he thought it would make a good solo piece, and I resisted the idea. But he kept talking about it; and after a while I started to think it would be an interesting thing to do, an interesting thing to try. I never wrote a play or tried to write a play. I thought it would be an interesting exercise, and it has been.

Didion met Dunne in New York when he was an editor at Time and she worked at Vogue. They married in 1964 and moved to Los Angeles that year to become screenwriters. (Her brother, writer and producer Dominick Dunne, was in Hollywood at the time.)

“The first script, we actually … we stole the script”, Didion Recount The New York Times in 1987. Dunne added: “A drunk actor was arguing with his girlfriend and he threw a screenplay at her. And I took the script. It was the first script I read. And… so we learned.

Didion wrote several screenplays with Dunne, including starring Al Pacino Panic in Needle Park (1971), about a group of heroin addicts on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, adapted from a novel by James Mills; Play as it turns out (1972), based on her book of the same name (the heartbreaking film starred Tuesday Weld as a Hollywood actress who lifts off); and True confessions (1981), starring Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall as brothers (a priest and a detective, respectively). The latter was based on a novel by Dunne.

The couple (and Frank Pierson) wrote a 1976 version of A star is born, with Barbra Streisand as an innocent singer and Kris Kristofferson as a has-been rock star.

Didion and Dunne also adapted Alanna Nash’s 1988 book Golden Girl: The Story of Jessica Savitch, but the film, Up close and personal (1996), starring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer, hardly looked like the source material after the filmmakers altered the actual story to make it more upbeat.

Regarding the end of the book, in which Savitch drowned in a car accident (Golden girl also said that NBC News presenter had a cocaine problem) Jeffrey Katzenberg, then Disney director, asked, “What’s going to happen in this picture that will make audiences come out feeling uplifted?” “

Dunne, who had worked with Didion on the screenplay for eight years, recounted the difficulty of the experience in his 1997 book, Monster: Living on the Big Screen.

Roger Ebert wrote of the film, “Up close and personal is so different from the facts of Savitch’s life that if Didion and Dunne still have their first draft, they could probably sell it as a completely different movie.

Dunne died of a heart attack at the age of 71.

Didion was born on December 5, 1934 in Sacramento, California. She had an early love for reading and writing, describing herself as a shy and bookish child. “I’ve written stories since I was little, but I didn’t want to be a writer,” she said. Recount The Parisian review in 1978. “I wanted to be an actress. I did not know then that it was the same impulse. It’s pretend. It’s performance, the only difference being that a writer can do it on their own.

After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley, she won a Vogue essay competition, the first prize of which was a job at the magazine’s New York office.

His first novel, Running the river, was published in 1963. The book was about a married couple whose great-grandparents were pioneers. “I was working at Vogue during the day, and at night I worked on these stages for [the] novel, in no particular order, ”she said. “When I finished a scene, I glued the pages together and pin the long strips of pages to the wall in my apartment. Maybe I wouldn’t touch it for a month or two, then pick a scene on the wall and rewrite it.

Didion wrote several other fiction books, including A book of common prayer (1977) and The democracy (1984), as well as non-fiction, including Collapse towards Bethlehem (1968) and Blue nights (2011).

Blue nights focused on the death of her and Dunne’s adopted daughter, Quintana Roo, who died at age 39 after suffering from several illnesses.

“I found that my mind turned more and more towards sickness, towards the end of the promise, the dwindling days, the inevitability of fading, the death of luminosity,” Didion wrote. “Blue nights are the opposite of the death of luminosity, but they are also its warning. “

She said: “I was no longer, if I had ever been, afraid of dying: I was now afraid of not dying.

His best-known collections of non-fiction essays include Collapse towards Bethlehem, described as “a rich exhibition of some of the best prose written today in this country” by The New York Times, and The white album (1979), which begins with the famous line: “We tell each other stories to live”. It became the title of a collection of his first seven non-fiction works.

“I consider myself to be Invisible Scarlet O’Neil,” she said of her career as a journalist. “There was a comic book when I was little called Invisible Scarlet O’Neil, [who] was a journalist. She would rest a bracelet on her wrist, become invisible, and cover the story invisibly. And everyone would be amazed if she understood the story. Well, that’s how I’d ideally like to be.

In 2007 Didion received the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters and the Evelyn F. Burkey Award from the WGA East. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, presented by President Obama, in 2012.

Didion described the writing as a “hostile” act.

“It’s hostile in the sense that you are trying to make someone see something as you see it, trying to impose your idea, your image,” she said. “Very often you want to tell someone about your dream, your nightmare. Well, no one wants to hear about someone else’s dream, good or bad; no one wants to walk around with it. The writer prompts always the reader to listen to the dream.

Survivors include a nephew, actor Griffin Dunne, who directed Joan Didion: the center will not hold, a documentary premiered at the 2017 New York Film Festival.