Not worth the wait – Portsmouth Daily Times
Yes. I know… ANOTHER SUITE. BUT THIS IS THE MATRIX !!!!! If you haven’t seen these movies, let me tell you a little story. In 1999, The Matrix came out and without exaggeration changed the way action movies were made. We had slow motion fights.
The special effects were ahead of their time, and the allegories strewn throughout the trilogy were so profound that the college lectures and memoirs were repeated time and time again. After the success of The Matrix in 1999, we had two sequels: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. A small detail on the two suites. Reloaded was released in 2003, then SIX MONTHS LATER Revolutions. I remember finishing The Matrix Reloaded and it ended on a cliffhanger. I couldn’t wait for the conclusion. To be fair, the sequels for me weren’t amazing but overall the show was so important to me, my friends, and my family.
We were discussing the cliffhangers, the allegories, whether he was alive or not. Cut to 2021. We waited 18 years for a sequel. For 18 years I said NEO (Keanu Reeves) would come back. To say my arousal was high is an understatement. However, would this film live up to the original trilogy? Would the expectations and the hope of waiting 18 to dive deeper into the rabbit hole pay off? Spoiler alert …… NO.
On the film.
Immediately the film opens with the action. We meet a character named Bugs (Henwick) who finds a program running a simulation of the first movie. In this sequence, Trinity searches for Neo. However, these aren’t the regular cast members. Yet it was the same dialogue. I was confused. Isn’t the main cast in there? Why do we tell the same story word for word? When then realize that this is strictly a new iteration of Morpheus (Abdul-Mateen II) and
if can be found. He’s not the character you remember, and obviously not the great Laurence Fishburne, but his goal, like the original, is to wake up Neo (Reeves.) Then things get weird. I mean really weird. Thomas Anderson / Neo (Reeves) is a video game developer and understand this… he made a trilogy of games that are shot for shot in the movies we’ve seen. I know… .meta. Also… .too much. The director here is trying to be smart and comes across as acting smarter than the audience. Look at us. We will act as if the movies you’ve watched and loved are actually video games and the characters in the movies are actually the ones who created it?!?! What is real?
This segment could have been processed in 15 to 20 minutes. It seems to last an hour. Mr. Anderson (Reeves) continues to meet “Tiffany” (Anne-Moss) obviously we know it’s Neo and Trinity but will they ever reconnect and wake up. It was a chore to finish this movie.
I’ll give the credit where it’s due. This film tries to amaze you, to confuse you, to make you ask questions. Still too many questions. Act 2 of the movie works. I won’t go into details, but it should have been fleshed out and I would have been really excited and enjoyed what was on screen. It was like a real sequel. Acts 1 and 3 are like bookends that go beyond their welcome and speak above you. This is from someone who has seen the trilogy countless times. If you haven’t watched any of the movies… it’s going to be tough.
So how are the action scenes? The original matrix was revolutionary… do we see it here? No. After seeing it a day ago, I cannot imagine in detail any of the fights we have witnessed. I still remember the fights of the original trilogy. Very forgetful. And the CGI? revolutionary ?? Actually no… sounded dated. Maybe an artistic license on that? Did not work.
The casting works. Neo (Reeves) and Trinity (Anne-Moss) have the same electrical chemistry as the original trilogy. Their love seems real. The story works for a third of the film. The rest will frustrate you. The “big bad” is not Hugo Weaving and the supporting role aside from Bugs (Henwick) is forgettable. I didn’t expect to say this, but unless you’re a DIE-HARD fan of the show, I would skip it and go see Spiderman again.
I am also SO SORRY Peter Parker, I should have given you a higher rating. Keanu is Keanu and is still awesome but unfortunately he can’t save this movie. I just hope if there is more to the story, they’ll clean up the flattery and be “cool” to be cool and help these characters and this story grow. Not only, WOW, this character can fly. CONGRATULATIONS (rolling eyes) I also don’t want to wait another 18 years. Talk about your ultimate flashback. Reluctantly 2 out of 5 stars
