2 killed in Burlington Coat Factory shooting in North Hollywood – Press Telegram





A shootout at a crowded Burlington coat factory in North Hollywood on Thursday, December 23, left a man and teenage girl dead and a woman in hospital. Police said the man who was killed was the gunman. The 14-year-old was in a locker room and was killed when a police officer fired his gun. Officers rushed into the area of ​​Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard after receiving multiple reports of an ongoing shooting, Captain Stacy Spell told reporters at the scene. Police are investigating near a clothing store in North Hollywood that was the scene of a shooting that left two people dead and a woman in hospital on Thursday, December 23. (Photo by Mike Meadows, Contributing Photographer)

Shoppers are seen at the scene

Police officers work near a shattered glass door at the scene

Police are investigating near a clothing store in North Hollywood

Police are investigating near a clothing store in North Hollywood that was the scene of a shooting that left two people dead and a woman in hospital on Thursday, December 23. (Photo by Mike Meadows, Contributing Photographer)

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Stacy Spell, second left, speaks at a press conference at the scene

Police arrive at the scene where two people were shot dead in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif. On Thursday, December 23, 2021. (AP Photo / Ringo HW Chiu) As police were on their way to the store, he said, they received additional calls from an active gunman, people taking shelter in place and taking cover. Officers who entered the store at 12121 Victory Boulevard found him assaulting the woman, Spell said. At that time, at least one officer shot the suspect, who was taken into custody. Paramedics responded and declared a man and woman dead at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said. Another woman was injured and taken to a nearby trauma center. Details regarding the nature of their injuries were not immediately disclosed. Upon inspecting the store, police found a bullet hole in a wall connected to a locker room. In the locker room, they found the teenager dead. It was not clear if there was a relationship between the three people. An officer from the ministry’s media relations team later confirmed that the suspect was dead. No other suspects have been wanted, Park said. Details of what transpired inside the store, filled with Christmas shoppers, were not immediately disclosed. Images posted on social media showed a woman who appeared to have blood on her face coming out of the store. “We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Spell said. “There is still a lot of surveillance footage to review, witnesses to interview (and) we will be watching body-worn videos.” This is a developing story. Please come back for more details.

