Girl in dressing room killed in Burlington store shootout – NBC Los Angeles





A 14-year-old girl in a dressing room was one of two people killed in a violent and chaotic confrontation Thursday at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. During an afternoon press conference, police said the bullet that killed the girl appeared to have come from officers who opened fire on a man as he attacked another person in the area. store crowded with holiday shoppers. The original story below will be updated Two people were killed Thursday in a shootout at a Burlington store in North Hollywood that was crowded with vacation shoppers, police said. Another woman was hospitalized. Details of his condition were not immediately available. Los Angeles Police Captain Stacy Spell, who spoke at a press conference, said the injured woman was the victim of the initial assault report. The identities of those who died were not immediately available, but authorities said one of them was the suspect. Officers were dispatched to the Burlington store, formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory, on Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a person who said they heard arguing at inside the store and gunfire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Along the way, they received a second call about a shooting and people taking cover inside the store. Witnesses said a man started swinging some sort of chain and attacking customers inside the store. It was not immediately clear if the man also had a gun. As police searched for the man, they located the gunman assaulting another person, police said. Police opened fire and the assailant was shot and killed by police gunfire. It appears that at least one of those bullets hit the 14-year-old girl in the locker room behind the suspect. Authorities said officers had no way of seeing the locker room and did not realize the girl was inside when they opened fire. Details on the condition of the attacked victim were not immediately available. Police did not say whether this person was hit by police gunfire. It was not clear how many officers opened fire or how many shots were fired. Imelda Garcia said her sister was working in the store and was on a break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and was fine but looked really nervous. Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident. The video showed ambulance firefighters pushing a person on a stretcher out of the store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/north-hollywood-shooting-burlington-coat-factory-store-lapd/2785067/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos