Joan Didion, famous American essayist and novelist, has died
Famous American writer Joan Didion, an essayist and novelist who rose to prominence in the 1960s, has died at the age of 87, her editor confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York City due to complications from Parkinson’s disease,” Paul Bogaards, publicity manager at AA Knopf, said in a statement. .
Didion was a leading figure in the New Journalism movement in the 1960s and 1970s, and she began her career with articles in Life magazine and other publications, capturing the turmoil of American life in the Age of after war. During her prolific career, she has published several volumes of essays, non-fiction books, memoirs, novels and screenplays.
She was known for her distinctive prose and rose to fame with collections of essays such as “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” from 1968 and “The White Album” from 1979. Her memoir “The Year of Magical Thinking” won the National Book Award. for Nonfiction in 2005. In 2013, former President Barack Obama awarded Didion the National Humanities Medal in the East Room of the White House, calling her “one of our respected observers of American politics and culture. . “
Former President Obama honored Didion with the 2012 National Medal for the Humanities and Social Sciences at the White House. Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
Californian roots
Originally from Sacramento, Didion moved to New York City after graduating from the University of California at Berkeley, where she started working for Vogue, according to Bogaards.
While rising through the ranks of fashion magazine, Didion met and married John Gregory Dunne, a Time reporter with whom she collaborated on screenplays such as “The Panic in Needle Park”, known for the groundbreaking performance of Al Pacino. , and the 1976 version of “A Star is Born”, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.
Author Joan Didion in her apartment on the Upper East Side in New York. Credit: Neville Elder / Corbis Entertainment / Corbis / Getty Images
Didion traveled back and forth between California and New York during his career, and the two states served as inspiration for his writing. Her 1967 essay “Goodbye to All That”, on why she was leaving New York City, became a lasting influence on the format of the essay. The following year, she released “Slouching Through Bethlehem,” which takes place primarily in California, further cementing her status as a passionate columnist for the intimate and the everyday.
“The White Album” also provided a sharp insight into its home state, with its cold but searing portrayals of the West Coast counterculture, the Manson murders, and the rapidly changing political landscape. The title essay was named in 2013 as one of Publishers Weekly’s 10 Most Important Essays since 1950 and begins with one of Didion’s best-known lines: “We tell each other stories for a living”.
Didion’s writing style and fashion sense have been imitated endlessly. Credit: Janet Fries / Hulton Archives / Getty Images
Didion was known for her effortless and minimal personal style as well as her incisive writing, and her fashion choices – long-sleeved knits, oversized sunglasses, and straight dresses – have been the subject of much writing. At 80, Didion was hired by Phoebe Philo, then head of French fashion house Cline, to star in several commercials for the brand, photographed by Juergen Teller.
Examine grief
Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne in 1972. Credit: Frank Edwards / Archive Photos / Getty Images
In 2017, she reflected on her career and personal losses in the Netflix documentary “TheCenterWillnotHold”, directed by her nephew Griffin Dune. In it, she describes how writing has always been a tool for her, saying, “I always found that if I looked at something it was less scary.
“We are not idealized wild beings,” she wrote. “We are imperfect mortal beings, aware of this mortality even as we push it aside, stranded by our very complication, so hard-wired that when we mourn our losses we too, for better or for worse, ourselves. we were, as we are no longer, as we will not be at all someday.
This story has been updated with more details about Didion’s life and his reaction to his death.
