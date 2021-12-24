Another woman accuses actor Chris Noth of sexual abuse

Another woman accused Sex and the City and And Just Like That … actor Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her.

While a virtual press conference With lawyer Gloria Allred on Thursday, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said she and Noth knew each other at Da Marino Ristorante Italiano in New York City, and she alleged he abused her in his apartment after driving her home in early 2002.

I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career, Gentile said. I speak now on behalf of the other four women who courageously stepped forward before me. I think we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.

The New York resident, 49, said she met Noth in 1998. She alleged that when they arrived at her apartment on a Saturday night in 2002, Noth asked if he could go upstairs. When she said she couldn’t get him anything to drink, she alleged that he said, it’s okay and he just wanted to see where she lived.

Gentile, who was 29 at the time of the alleged incident, said he kissed her right away.

Then he leaned against the kitchen counter and pulled me forcibly against him. He was drooling all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable, she says.

She also alleged that Noth got more aggressive and squeezed her breasts, even though she was trying to get him to stop.

He forced my hands up his shirt to expose his stomach, then even harder he pushed my hands towards his penis, she said. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grip and scream, No, I don’t want that. He got extremely angry and started yelling and calling me a tease and a bitch. He burst out of my apartment.

Gentile said she spoke to her roommate about the alleged incident. The next day, she said that Noth called her roommates’ landline, which [was] not under my name and warned her that if she told anyone what happened that would ruin their career, the hangar would never sing again and that hangar would be blacklisted.

Noth’s representatives did not comment on the Gentiles’ claims on Thursday.

The alleged incident had a very serious emotional impact on Gentile, Allred said, but declined to comment on how it affected his career.

Allred noted that it was too late for Gentile to access justice because the statute of limitations in New York for filing and arguing a lawsuit over his claims has expired.

However, she encouraged the stars of And Just Like That … to take action to support the Adult Survivors Act in New York City to expand the law and urge New York Governor Kathy Hochul to include it. in its political program. .

The past is being scrutinized following multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

The actor, who has resisted the fallout since two women went public with assault allegations in the hollywood reporter last week denied the allegations. But that hasn’t stopped the new allegations against him, nor has it stopped the internet from dissecting what he has said in the past.

Heather Kristin, who served as Sex and the City star Kristin Davis’ replacement for four seasons on Wednesday, wrote an op-ed in The independent accusing Noth of toxic behavior while working on the comedy. She said she too felt relief when Noths Mr. Big was killed in the first episode of HBO Max’s rebirth this month.

The first time the alpha male actor slid his hand down my back and up my butt, I winced, Kristin wrote. I was in my mid-twenties and had worked as an extra on film sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. This is your place, my dear, Noth said, coming even closer.

Kristin said she was doing her best to stay out of her way, but believed Noth’s alleged behavior was teaching others how to treat her. Then, about a year later, she said she defended Cynthia Nixons replacement after another alleged incident.

Chris Noth pointed at another replacement and said, I want this one tied up, gagged and brought to my trailer. When he approached me, I clenched my fists, I straightened my shoulders and said: This is my space and that of her. He stepped back, dramatically raising his hands in the air and said: Wow, there, little lady! He didn’t even know my name, she wrote. I clenched my jaw and didn’t respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and the other replacement.

In an article she once wrote for The independentKristin alleged that an alpha male actor made obscene comments about the Nixons replacement, although she did not name him at the time. Noths’ team has denied his allegations.

Its original editorial was published in the spring of last year without any named subject. Now that everyone is piling on Chris Noth, now is undoubtedly a good time to drag him into his recollections of the events, a spokesperson for Noth said in a statement Thursday to The Times. Chris denies these allegations and there has never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City.

Noth has since been ditched by his talent agency, removed from The Equalizer, and deleted from a viral Peloton commercial that came out right after his characters And Just Like That… disappeared.

The toll came following last Thursday’s report in The Hollywood Reporter which detailed accounts of two women, one who accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and the other who alleged that Noth assaulted her. sexually in 2015. Both women said they were triggered. by his return to the HBO Max series and all the fanfare that accompanied it.

The next day, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of misconduct on the Law & Order set and said he had capitalized on the fantasy women believed Mr. Big to represent. By Friday night the daily beast published allegations made by a 30-year-old tech executive who alleged that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18.

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement on Monday saying they are saddened by the allegations and support and praise the women who have come forward.

Allegations of a restraining order filed by Noth’s ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson have also resurfaced. Others have pointed to the similarities between the women’s claims regarding Noth’s role in the 2016 Elizabeth Woods crime drama White Girl.

Noth played the predatory and powerful lawyer George in the film, and his interviews about the dark role have been popular with internet users.

Well, as written, you gotta do what’s on the page. And eventually I had to go to this place, which is a pretty ugly place, Noth said Squire. I think [Wood] drawn from something, that there are always dirty little secrets in a lot of men, who, when given the opportunity, will go to a place they might not even recognize, when they it’s about sex.

And that’s what this guy did: took full advantage of a situation and got what he wanted. I think it exists there, and I just had to go to this lousy place.