Hollywood Reporter TV critics choose best twist, weirdest sex scene, and more 2021 small-screen superlatives – The Hollywood Reporter
Your THR critics have already written at length about the best TV shows, episodes, and performances 2021 has to offer. But then there were the highlights and contributions that couldn’t be summed up by something as basic as a top 10 list – which stuck with us because they felt so weird, so funny. , so singular in a way. Some were from shows that we’ve had tons of praise for elsewhere; others were from shows that we perhaps would have completely passed had it not been for the one thing that made sure we never forgot them. Below, a year 2021 represented in the superlative.
Most improved: The witcher
It’s not like the first season of the Netflix favorite is devoid of delicacies, but it’s a wonder how Easier it’s to enjoy the show now that you don’t need an entire wall of Pepe Silvia to follow his many timelines. – AH
The least improved: NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2
Across three episodes, Spike Lee’s intensely personal documentary about two decades of adversity seen through the eyes of New York City seemed likely to make it to the year’s best lists. Then the fourth episode was a bizarre embrace of the 9/11 conspiracy theories that Lee / HBO solved by cutting 30 minutes from the last segment and replacing it with nothing. – DF
Best Song From A Fake Girl Group: “Nasty Girl” in Queens
Included between Girls5eva, We are lady pieces and Queens, 2021 was a banner year for fictional girl groups on television. But the highest honors go to the last of those for forming the supergroup that dreams of the turn of the century are made of – and for delivering a real banger with “Wicked girl. “ – Ah
Best Show You’re Definitely Not In The Key Demo For: The babysitters club
I guess tweens don’t spend their time reading lists published by Hollywood trades! by netflix The babysitters club Surely has “older” fans who also grew up in the books, fans whose nostalgia was rewarded with a rather surprisingly clean streak. The second season put the crafty young actors – as well as the adults played by Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, and the great Marc Evan Jackson, among others – through all manner of drama, from first love to first heartbreak. It’s always a better show than you expected. – DF
Better dusk Tribute: The game of kickball in What we do in the shadows
Love it or hate it, that infamous baseball scene from the first dusk is an indelible part of vampire lore. Sure What we do in the shadows had to pay tribute to him – and of course the What we do in the shadows The version ends with the interest of human love shrugging the shoulders of his vampire in love, dashing all his dreams of Edward and Bella. – Ah
Best Italian Getaway: Succession
One of the things Succession does best is to make viewers jealous of the crazy escapades which, in turn, make all of the characters in the show feel bad. Even in our COVID moment, Logan’s brief stint in Sarajevo didn’t spark jealousy, but Caroline’s (Dame Harriet Walter) wedding trip to Italy certainly did. – DF
Worst Italian getaway: TIE! The morning show and Anne
Only the writing staff behind The morning show I thought it was a good idea not to just keep Mitch from Steve Carell, but to give him a soft romantic comedy of a storyline set on a green screen depicting Italy. Atrocious. Each second. Quality was not the issue with AMC + Anne, one of the most spellbinding and beautifully shot shows of the year, but who wants to visit a post-pandemic Sicily overrun with almost wild pre-teens? – DF
NSFW’s most Christmas special: “The 400-year-old virgins” in big mouth
Leave it big mouth recognize what no other Christmas special dares: that the holidays would be greatly improved by a healthy dose of Santa’s cock. – Ah
Biggest Mood: Karl Havoc in I think you should go
Prankster Carmine Laguzio (Tim Robinson) starts off with big plans, only to realize in the midst of them that he’s simply done – he can’t, he won’t, he won’t go. at the end because he doesn’t even want to be there anymore if that means being in that oppressive Karl Havoc costume. Who in 2021 cannot identify themselves? – AH
Best Bad Actor: Keyla Monterroso Mejia de Calm your enthusiasm
The current season of Sidewalk featured the usual cavalcade of famous Larry David friends, but the artist who stole every second of screen time was newcomer Mejia, playing an inept actress Larry was blackmailed for the cast. There are many ways to play the “bad” acting, but Mejia found countless wacky undertones. – DF
Most catchy theme song: “Agatha All Along” in WandaVision
If you didn’t catch yourself constantly humming this melody under your breath for at least two weeks after the episode aired, you’re made of stuff stronger than us. – AH
Best plot: “How to appreciate wine” How to deal with John Wilson
The primary treatment of HBO’s documentary-comedy mix is to trace the seemingly mundane question Wilson pondered in the episodic title to the absurd or emotionally exposed spot where things took place at the end. It’s hard to explain how Wilson’s desire to learn about oenology leads him to confess his experiences with a cappella and then… well, you’ll have to see for yourself! – DF
Best Film Monologue Adapted For Television: The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift speech in Saved by the Bell
Hell, this is a movie classic worthy of being immortalized in high school theater competitions. – Ah
Best Remake / Reboot / Resume: The good years
It’s been another year of relentless reboots and reshoots on the small screen, and viewers were quick to reject pointless offers like Class leader and Turner & Hooch. The new version of Saladin K. Patterson The good years, on the other hand, used the popular coming-of-age series format for a very personal and specific story that echoes what was best about the original, while also plotting his own sincere but fun way. – DF
The James Van Der Beek Award for Outstanding Performance by a Celebrity as a Super Obnoxious Version of Themselves: David Duchovny in The chair
The actor (who actually did a PhD in English before his screen career took off) delivers a perfect parody of celebrities with exaggerated academic pretensions: “Is this hostility due to the fact that Pembroke is like this Lower-level Ivy and Princeton? And Yale? – AH
Smartest premise: Kevin can fuck himself
Kevin can fuck himself revealed that while the sitcom’s goofy husbands engage in predictable wacky hijinks, their long-suffering wives may or may not star in grim drug and murder crime dramas. Just something to chew on the next time you stumble upon a replay of King of queens. – AH
Most comforting pandemic: Sweet tooth
Y: The last man had a CG monkey. The bite had half of Broadway. Eleven station Shakespeare had. But when it comes to dealing with the aftermath of a global pandemic, only the adaptation of Netflix’s graphic novel had an adorable syrup-loving deer boy and the group of big-hearted heroes trying to protect him, taking a dark world and making it awesomely sweet. – DF
Most original sex scene: the new orifice in New cherry flavor
If you couldn’t stand the sight of Roy (Jeff Ward) and Lisa (Rosa Salazar) reimagining sex by enjoying the brand new pseudo-vagina that magically opened up the side of her torso, and simply had to reach the button jump … we get it. But anyone who has watched the entire disturbing footage probably won’t forget it anytime soon. – AH
Best Supportive Focus: Delco in Easttown mare
Ahead of HBO’s Spring Release Easttown mare, a good percentage of the country did not even know that Philadelphia and the surrounding area had an accent. Seven weeks later, we were all experts on why “water” should be spelled “wooter” and how the a’s in “WaWa” should be pronounced. – DF
Best Supportive Snack: Honeycomb In Squid game
Maybe that’s because Cadbury’s Crunchie isn’t part of the American diet, but for all the culturally specific elements of the fall escape. Squid game, the one that I have seen most people puzzled about is a round, flat candy called “dalgona” or “ppopgi” or just honeycomb. Rarely has high-stakes tension seemed so delicious and so susceptible to cavities. – DF
Most Useless Spirit Guide: William Knifeman in Dogs Reservation
Just because someone is dead doesn’t mean he’s wise, as Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai) learns when he is visited by the decidedly uninspiring spirit of a warrior. hike (Dallas Goldtooth). The couple of Ghosts would probably agree. – Ah
Best Series About a Methodical Serial Killer Who Thinks He Only Kills Bad People and Is Now Obsessed With Fatherhood: You
by netflix You lacks the originality of always equaling vintage Dexter. That said, Showtime’s own Dexter revival had the wrong timing to arrive just weeks after season three of You did a far superior job exploring how difficult it can be to balance gratuitous homicide, fatherhood, and flowery internal monologues. – DF
